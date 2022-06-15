Wedding Photos From The Pros And The Guests: How To Consolidate Them

Weddings are one of the few times we are fully allowed to indulge our vanity; no other situation would warrant up to a thousand photos of us being taken at a single event. However, despite the high number of candid photos taken by our guests throughout the day, the vast majority of us just store these in our camera roll and never look at them again.

This shouldn’t be the case – with the right information, you can keep your wedding photos relevant for a lifetime, and this is exactly what we are going to talking to you about in this article. Let’s jump straight into it and talk about how you can consolidate wedding photos from both the pros and the guests.

Bring Them Into The Real World

Perhaps the first thing that you should look into when looking to consolidate wedding photos from both the pros and the guests is simply that of a photobook.

Photobooks can allow you to see all of your most cherished photos side by side and let you get a much clearer picture of the day as a whole, and they can also be an exceptional way to keep all of your wedding photos all in one place.

Moreover, with the aid of websites like Mysocialbook.com, you can have the entire process done for you, meaning you don’t have to go through the tedious process of printing out hundreds of photos to house in your new photobook.

While this point may be incredibly simple, it’s also incredibly effective. There are very few better ways that you can display all of your wedding photos than that of a photobook, and it is one of the few places where you can feature photos from both the pros and the guests side by side without anything looking out of place.

Share Them With Friends & Family

You can’t have a wedding without sharing your photos all over social media. Now there are a ton of ways to share wedding photos out there; but if you are looking to get the most bang for your buck, social media is where it’s at.

Social media is an excellent place to share both professional photos and amateur photos alike, and it can also act as a great way to get your photos to all of your loved ones and family.

There is a good reason why almost everyone that gets married chooses to share their photos on social media; it’s just so efficient. Social media can serve as a way to share your photos with friends and family, a great library to access all of your photos in one place, and even just a way to let friends whom you might not be all too close to anymore know that you are married.

Furthermore, there is perhaps no other place where both professional wedding photos and amateur wedding photos look more fitting next to each other on a social media page – people choose to do this every single day, and it is certainly nothing unusual to see photos from both pros and guests feature next to each other.

Even if you don’t have social media yourself (something that is incredibly unlikely), you could easily go through a close friend or family member to post your photos, and this is much more common than you may think.

Sure, it might not be the most unique method ever; but why change something that just works? There are very few better places to house your wedding photos than on social media, and if you are looking for an easy way to both get your photos out as well as get them all into one place, then social media may just be the way to go.

Don’t Be Afraid To Get Creative

To be straightforward; this subject was a little bit ambiguous from the start. There is a near-limitless number of ways out there that you can consolidate wedding photos from both pros and guests, all of which have different positives and negatives and will be better suited to different people.

Before going any further; how would you like to display/showcase your photos? It’s all well and good us giving you advice; but if none of the methods we have talked about are of interest to you, then it goes without saying that this article is made a little obsolete.

As a way to combat this, we thought it may be a good idea to leave things a little open-ended so you know you have the freedom to do what you would like with your photos.

Whether it be through a photobook, social media, personalized gifts, a blog, or even just keeping them in your camera roll so you look back on the best day of your life from wherever you may be, the choice of what you do with your photos is ultimately up to you, and you should take full advantage of all of the different avenues and opportunities that are open to you.

Listen, you are only going to get married once (hopefully). Instead of worrying about what you can do to consolidate your wedding photographs, this time would be much better spent with your new spouse, and you are going to have all the time in the world to decide what you want to do with your photos.

If you’ve been sitting on a wealth of wedding snaps from your guests, then hopefully you have a little more inspiration for making as much out of them as you did for your professional photographs. In truth, there are a plethora of ways you can achieve this same goal – not just the ones we have told you about in this article.

With just a little creative thinking and perseverance, we are sure you will be able to find a home for every single photo taken at your wedding, and having photos by both the pros and guests feature side by side is going to allow you to get the most out of this special occasion. Have fun.