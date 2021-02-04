6 Vacation Destinations Where Mom Can Relax

Moms do a ton of hard work throughout the year, everything between helping with schoolwork to making sick tummies go away. After all of this, they really do deserve a nice vacation!

As we know, vacations can be riddled with problems and not as relaxing as we hoped. If you’re at a hotel or inn without much for the kids to do and not even much space for them to play, they’ll easily become bored and grumpy quickly. There’s also the matter of some vacation spots being too fancy or chic – really not an ideal setting for a family.

You need a perfect blend of peaceful solitude, entertainment, and something engaging for everyone in the family if you’re going on a trip together. The locations below are just right for spending some quality time with your loved ones away from home – or even if you plan to sneak away without the kids!

1. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

This small town serves as the gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are hundreds of cabins that are situated in the foothills that surround the park and they offer amazing views. The amenities for cabins vary but most include hot tubs, Jacuzzis, fireplaces, flat-screen TVs, fully equipped kitchens, and an assortment of electronic games and others such as pinball and pool tables – all perfect to keep the kids occupied while the grownups relax.

The best part about staying in one of these Gatlinburg cabins (check out Cabins of the Smoky Mountains) is that you have that home-away-from-home vibe for quality family time together, and the beauty of the national park around you for outdoor adventures. Enjoy the outdoors that include natural landscapes, scenic drives where you can stop and have a picnic, and hundreds of family-friendly attractions in town. You can have the best of both worlds without rushing around all day.

2. Isle of Palms, South Carolina

Have you ever wanted to get a beach house for a week? It’s possible at the Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Set between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic, this venerable island resort is a wonderful spot to gather with intimate friends or family so you can catch up on each other’s lives and just kick back. Try out some of the many comfort foods that this area has to offer in their restaurants. Spend some time on the beach tanning, bodysurfing, and/or playing volleyball. Kid-friendly attractions are plentiful, and historic Charleston is just a few miles away.

3. Newport, Rhode Island

Set at the Southern tip of the Aquidneck Island of Rhode Island, Newport makes for an excellent ritzy vacation. Whether you plan on staying just a few days or a whole week, you’ll love to visit this locale with your sweetheart. Watch the sailing crews off legendary Narragansett Bay, relax on the beach, visit the shops along Thames Street, and enjoy a simple yet hearty seafood lunch or dinner. It may be expensive, but it’s well worthwhile if you’re able to splurge so you can take in the sights of the seaside port and its colonial-era “cottages”. This could make a great treat for Dad to give to Mom.

4. The Emerald Coast, Florida

One of Florida’s less well known stretches of coast looks out on the Gulf of Mexico from the northern end, in the panhandle curve of the state. Powder-white sand and pristine teal waters give this warm-water paradise the name of the Emerald Coast. For the kids, Panama City Beach at the eastern end and Destin on the western end, provide more attractions than they could ever wish for. Along the 50 miles of coast are cute towns, beaches and some of Florida’s greatest natural attractions and parks. And tucked away amid the length of Highway 30A and its numerous road-trip adventures, the “Truman Show” town of Seaside offers luxury guest cottages, a beach called the “Best Beach on Earth for Families” and a town designed for walking. It’s a perfect resting place amid the adventure where time slows down and the car remains parked.

5. Lake Tahoe, California

Lake Tahoe in California is a top-notch family vacation destination. It has stunning views, natural wonders, and adventure around every corner. It’s someplace you’d love to visit at any time of the year. During the warmer months, you might take a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard out on the water. Lake Tahoe water never gets very warm, but for Mom’s peace of mind we assume everyone in the family has had swimming lessons, especially the youngest kids. During the winter, this is a prime location for skiing. There are numerous trails to hike for beginners up to advanced level hikers. There are many activities for the kids to do without having to spend a lot of money. And you’ll all get to appreciate the splendor of the great outdoors together.

6. Stowe, Vermont

In Stowe, Vermont, you’ve got a wide range of experiences to enjoy, regardless of the season – like many places noted for its winter snow, in summer a whole outdoor landscape becomes uncovered. You can customize your trip to suit your needs, whether you’re visiting with friends, on a couple’s weekend, or with your kids along for the ride. There are rivers, mountains, and covered bridges that you can explore. Be sure to bring along a camera so you can look back on the memories that you have at this rustic locale. Love to spend time outside? You can go ziplining mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, or skiing (depending on the time of year). If not, you can sit by the pool and the fire pit, as well as indoors where you can play video games with your little ones or make an appointment to lounge at the spa.