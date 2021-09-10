6 Tips For Understanding The Process Of Designing Product Packaging – 2021 Guide

If you run a business that sells physical products, you need to understand that packaging is essential. Yes, customers are purchasing your merchandise due to its features and benefits. However, the truth is that appropriate packaging can easily take your business to the next level.

Obviously, we are talking about digital marketing, brand recognition, and even customer satisfaction. These are all the benefits you can enjoy. Still, due to its importance, the designing process can prove to be a bit complex. It includes several stages, and in the following text, we will introduce you to these.

1. Research target audience

Yes, there is a task you must complete even before you start working on the design. The best way to ensure this process concludes successfully is to get to know your audience. After all, the only way to boost your business and increase sales is to create something appealing to them, something that will grab their attention.

Nevertheless, at the same time, it needs to reflect your company and goals perfectly. Here, you need to consider several things, but we won’t elaborate on any of them. The bottom line is that you need to conduct market research to learn what attracts your customers and find a way to combine it with the perfect representation of your brand’s identity.

2. Create a concept

Now that you have gathered all the necessary information, it is time to start working on the design concept. When it comes to this step, you have two options. You can choose to do it on your own, or you can hire a branding agency. Both of these options have several pros and cons, which is why you need to investigate them before making the final decision.

During this stage, you should answer some crucial questions. Is your goal to boost sales or build brand awareness? Are you refreshing the existing design or creating a completely new one? What is the feature that makes your product unique? These answers are of vital importance when working on a concept of the new design.

3. Size and shape of the packaging

Before you start with the artwork stage, you need to consider the packaging. Why? Your ultimate goal needs to be an appealing label or overall design, and you cannot create it without thinking about the size of the box, bottle, container. If you still haven’t decided on the packaging you will use, you should explore the Mitchel-Lincoln website to see what your options are.

When working on the design, you need to make sure that it complements the container perfectly. Besides, if we are talking about box packages, you will have to include more details than your company’s logo and the name of the product.

Depending on the merchandise, you may have to write the list of ingredients, nutritional value, manufacturing and expiration dates, etc. Also, don’t forget that there are essential details you have to include, such as the barcode and the description of the item.

4. Choose the artwork

Now, we have reached the most interesting and exciting part. Yes, the time has come to play with colors, shades, and fonts. When it comes to this step, the sky is the limit. Nevertheless, you have to consider several things.

First things first, think about your product. Can the light shorten its lifespan? As you know, this is the case with certain foods and drinks, which is why you either have to go with a nontransparent container or use dark colors. Even though many people aren’t really fond of the latter, the truth is that you can still make it aesthetically appealing by including details and unique fonts.

Once again, go back to the target audience research. Do you want to attract young people who appreciate intricate designs? If this is the case, you can go with something bold and use colorful patterns. On the other hand, you may want to consider some more neutral tones that will simultaneously showcase the professionalism of your company.

5. Review the design

It doesn’t matter if you outsourced this service or created a design on your own. You should have at least a few options. Now it is time to go over each of them and analyze them meticulously. You should gather a team of people during this stage and hear their opinions about each draft. Sure, you will probably notice both pros and cons of each option, but you should also look at the big picture.

Does the design follow the instructions and information you collected? Does it convey your brand’s message? Is the essential information easily noticeable? Is it aesthetically appealing? As already stated several times, these are crucial answers, and you need to be absolutely satisfied with them. If you like a certain design but feel something is missing, make sure to discuss it with everyone involved and make the necessary changes.

6. Printing

Yes, this is an additional step you have to consider. Now that you have chosen the packaging material, shape, and sizes, as well as the design, you need to find a company that can bring it to life. When it comes to these, you should ask for a sample before placing your order. Why? Well, firstly, you will be able to see if the printing company is the right choice, i.e., if they can deliver high-quality items. What’s more, it will provide you with another chance to review the design. It is one thing seeing it on your laptop, and it can prove to be completely different once it is printed and you have it in your hands. Maybe you will notice some issues regarding the details or the size of the font. Naturally, these can easily be corrected, and you have to do it before putting in the final order.

Wrapping up

To sum up, these are vital steps in the process of designing a product packaging. As you can see, each of these is significant, and it requires a lot of preparation. However, as long as you have a clear goal of what you want to achieve and take as much time as you need to plan everything, it will all run smoothly, and you won’t encounter any significant issues.