9 Best Tips How You Can Turn a Minibus into a Business Idea? – 2020 Guide

COVID-19 is leaving so many people jobless and cast adrift into a world where their careers might no longer be viable. More and more of us are looking for innovative new ways to make a living.

We’ve all probably dreamed of running our own business at one time or another. But now could be the ideal time to strike, and perhaps all it will cost to get you started is a minibus. It could be used as a route into several exciting minibus business ventures, just a few of which we’ll explore below.

1. Driver

Uber and services like it have been increasing significantly in popularity over the last few years, and with a minibus, you’ll be able to charge higher rates and make more money with fewer trips. If Uber isn’t your bag, meanwhile, you could always market yourself as a driver for schools or care homes.

2. Food Van

Street food has really taken off recently, and a minibus is just large enough to fit a small kitchen and a serving hatch as long as it’s properly modified. You might not even need to fit a kitchen if you choose to sell pre-cooked food such as pastries,

sandwiches, and baked goods. All you’ll need is a foldable table and a few signs, and you’ll be good to go!

3. Bar in a Bus

We’ve never needed alcohol more than we do now, and with bars and pubs perceived as dangerous locations in the midst of the pandemic, there’s a major gap in the market waiting to be filled.

Transform your minibus into a mobile bar, and you could drive up and down the country, setting up shop at festivals, events, or wherever the mood takes you. You would need a license to sell alcohol, of course, but that’s the only barrier standing between you and a successful business venture.

4. A Hotel on wheels

I’m sure we’ve all fallen asleep on the bus at one time or another in our lives, but what about falling asleep on the bus on purpose and in style? There are a handful of forward-thinking entrepreneurs that have already transformed their minibus into traveling bedrooms with TVs, plush beds, and plenty more besides. The only thing missing in the bathroom!

5. Rent it Out

If you’ve managed to amass a fleet of minibusses, perhaps from the Allied Fleet, then maybe you should think about the bigger picture. Why not start renting them out and building yourself an army of fellow entrepreneurs using their minibus (or rather, your minibus) to spread their innovative business ventures across the country?

India is a country where there is no dearth of places to visit. By renting your minibus for luxury bus rental services, you can earn a handsome amount. You can also choose to drive your minibus to important tourist places in the country and offer tourism services. There is a lot of benefit in this, but it requires some investment.

6. Coworking in a Bus

Although, when it comes to the conversion of a bus into a business idea, it is all about the applications you can put your bus into. There is no denying the fact that the options are limited, but you can still think out of the boundaries.

There are several places in many cities where renting an office is an expensive affair. There was a person who converted a double-decker bus into a coworking venture where several people worked together for a business. The bus hosted almost five startups at the same time.

7. Logistic company

These companies provide vehicles for the delivery of parcels from one place to another. You can contact a logistics company and offer your services. Your minibus has more than enough space to carry goods from one place to another. In this trade,

you need to help people pack and move their belongings from one place to another.

Also, remember that you will have to transport heavy furniture items and thus you will need a huge man force to carry out this business successfully. Your minibus will just be sufficient to carry out this type of business.

This is a kind of moving and packing business where people usually hire movers when they are shifting houses or locations. You can earn a decent amount by doing this type of business. You can also choose to start your own logistic business, once

you gain the required expertise. To do that, you will need to buy a fleet of vehicles.

Hence, as a beginner, you must first become a part of a reputed movers and packers company and then think about opening a business of your own.

Thousands of packers and movers currently work in various cities and you can become a part of them. You can start this business with small capital.

8. Transport Equipment for Medical Camps

The governments are organizing medical camps for plasma and blood donation to the ones in need in the wake of this pandemic. A large number of medical equipment needs to be transferred from the hospital to the place where the camp is

being held. Also, the blood bags need to be transferred from the camp to the hospital.

Offering equipment transfer services will prove beneficial. You might need to do a few modifications to your minibus to make sure that the blood is transferred safely to hospitals.

Running a medical equipment delivery service is a good idea. However, you will have to work on building a strong team of experts who can carry all these equipment easily. Once you establish a name for yourself in this industry, you will start getting several orders.

9. Speedy Delivery Service

Several businesses are offering same-day delivery services for the ease of their customers. By employing your minibus in the task, you can help businesses deliver their orders fast. You can offer your van to businesses who are engaged in speedy

delivery services and make the most out of it.

It will also help you to build a good clientele in your location. People order several things that they need urgently and speedy delivery services come to their rescue for which they are ready to pay more sometimes as well.

Final Thoughts

We have discussed a few novel business ideas for people who own a minibus and want to employ their vehicle for side earnings. There are several ways in which they can achieve it. The best part? By owning a van, you can also plan to start a full-time business with your minibus.