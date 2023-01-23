How to Tune Your Vehicle (Dodge Ram 6.7 Cummins) For Greater Power and Eliminate Emissions

There is something about speed and vehicles with enough power that ups the adrenaline in our system, and all that gets even more emphasized when on an open road.

Of course, there are many models and brands to choose from, but Dodge has emerged as one of the peoples’ favorites, especially Dodge RAM 6.7 Cummins, as it has all the features a driver could need and want, and something more, a pretty strong engine for industrial use. On the other hand, even here, tuning in search for greater power and eliminating emissions is possible, and let’s check how.

Go to the professionals

Every car enthusiast likes to do some work on their own regarding the vehicle, and, in some cases, it’s even a family thing. Now, even though this really is a great way to bond and create some memories with certain things, especially when they are as delicate as tunning the vehicle for greater power, if one doesn’t know what they are doing, they can do more harm than good. Understandably, if you have experience and have done similar things before, then you can try and do everything on your own, but even here, even one small mistake can lead to disastrous results. That is why it’s almost always best to find a mechanic or a service with a vast experience in this field, a renowned company with thousands of satisfied customers, like racemeofficial.com. That is probably the only way to be sure that you will get all three things, greater power for your Dodge RAM 6.7 Cummins, that would eliminate emissions, and that everything will be done flawlessly.

Decide whether you need tuning

The reason we first need to mention this is simple – many folks just want as greater power as possible, not knowing all the aspects of upgrading and how it all works. That is why, first of all, we need to mention that Dodge Ram Cummins is a great vehicle that has improved a lot over time, and many of its users will agree that this car does not need to be changed at all. The accessories such as bigger and bigger mirrors that make our ride much safer or the option to heat the seats for a more pleasant ride are changing with every new model, which makes it one of the first choices of many people who search for their new vehicle.

However, these accessories are something that can be ignored, as they are not of vital importance for the ride since we can drive our vehicle even without the cup holder, but the torque and the power are pretty important, and it surely is something that this model can offer. Because of that, the main question is whether the tuning is necessary or not, as there is no doubt that this model has great performance even without it, which is also something that professionals can advise you on.

Of course, the decision is up to you, and if you want to tune your Dodger Ram Cummins, we will try to describe a few tips in the text below, so you can gain more power and eliminate emissions that can cause you a lot of problems, as you can even be unable to drive your truck if the emission level is too high.

Engine tuning

Okay, for newer models, making any adjustments on the vehicle can harm your warranty, and that’s not something anyone wants. Now, this doesn’t mean there is no space to work our way and get both greater power and keep the warranty intact. Namely, the tech has advanced so much that today, almost every component of our vehicles is in constant communication with each other, which is great as there are certain features that make our lives much easier, but this can be a problem when it comes to tuning the vehicle.

The problem is that if there is any break in the communication, the engine computer will notice it, and the dealership will know all about it. It’s because it memorizes every action and every change performed, and even if it is returned to the stock and entirely removed from the truck, they will still be able to scan and find out that there has been some sort of tempering. Understandably, there is a solution to this problem as well, and one of the best solutions is an in-line performance module, as it goes undetected. The great thing is that we can add enough horsepower with simple and proper engine tuning. Although it seems like an easy project, it is never a good idea to do it on your own, as it can have serious consequences, and it is always better to find professional help.

The exhaust system

Changing the exhaust system and adding a few components to it can also add enough horsepower, which is even easier for people who own a model of Dodge Ram Cummins made before 2008. These trucks do not have emission control devices, and it is enough only to change the exhaust. Newer vehicles might seem more difficult to tune by changing the exhaust system due to the emission control devices, but it is possible, as all we need is to add a few performance parts, and our truck will be much more powerful.

However, emission control devices are extremely important for our environment, as they do not allow our truck to pollute it, and DPF or/and DOC located in the exhaust system is something each vehicle should have. Thanks to them, each pollutant can be caught in time and turned into some other particle that cannot harm our planet, such as CO2 or H2O. Turning pollutants into useful elements is possible thanks to high temperatures and different chemical processes which take place in the exhaust system.

Just like the engine tuning, exhaust system changing should be left to the professionals if you want to achieve the best possible results, as any simple mistake can make tuning unsuccessful.