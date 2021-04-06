Trevor Noah’s New $27.5M Bachelor Pad

The South African native, Trevor Noah, is living the American dream. The 37-year old comedian found his fortune and fame on Comedy Central succeeding Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show”. Audiences were instantly drawn to the young and funny addition to the show, and soon he became a household name. Even though 2020 was totally forgettable year for many, seems like the comedian still has a lot to be thankful for. Two days before 2021 chimed in Noah inked a new home in Bel Air for $27.5 million.

The house is one of a kind, designed and built by a previous owner – an architect, Mark Rios. This architectural perfection lays on the top of the hill overlooking the city of L.A. Walls of the home are built with special material to block the noise coming from the city streets. The contemporary home of 11,000 square feet was completely inspired by Japanese culture. Looking from the outside, the building looks like glass cubes stacked on top of each other. Inside there are 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, along with an office, library, sauna, and gym. Every bathroom is full size and some of them have an exit to the rooftop terrace. In the front yard, there is an infinity-edge pool.

Linda May and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland were holding the listing.

Seems like Trevor Noah found his niche, like many other celebrities, in investing in real estate. Last year comedian sold another one of his homes in L.A. making $1.2 million in profits. He is also the owner of the New York penthouse fabulous apartment that he purchased for $10 million.

The penthouse has 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half-baths. The main focus of the whole place is to bring as much light and aerial views of the city as possible. The apartment is very bright, decorated in calm colors like white, beige, and light brown. It also features a big kitchen and a huge terrace perfect for throwing parties.

Trevor Noah’s net worth

It’s not like he’ll publicly disclose this information, but it’s not that hard to calculate either. In the 2019 season of “The Daily Show,” Noah deposited $28 million. Considering that he worked previous 3 years, plus the season of 2020/21, we can see that he is well over $100 million.

Really not bad for someone who immigrated to the US only 10 years ago in search of better opportunities. Before hitting the jackpot with Comedy Central, Noah had a few reputable gigs, like landing voice on Wakandan AI in “Black Panther” as well as several small Netflix deals.

How about Trevor’s love life?

Before Noah came to the US, he dated his fellow country girl, a musician and a physiotherapist, Dani Gabriel. She even toured with Trevor until he got an offer to move to New York. Dani decided to stay in South Africa and the pair split.

From 2015 to 2018, Noah dated singer and model Jordyn Taylor. The couple kept their relationship private and quietly broke it off in the summer of 2018. It took a while until the media picked up on the store and the news broke in January of 2019. Taylor then wrote on her Instagram page: “Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer, but yeah I love him”.

The newest girlfriend of Noah is Minka Kelly, the actress. Although they seem to be together since 2019, the paparazzi got the story in August of 2020. The pair seems to be heading to the altar since they moved in together in a new $27.5 million mansion in L.A. So far, the couple seems to be going strong.

However, we might be just imagining those wedding bells. When talking to Howard Stern, Noah had a very different view of the marriage saying that two people don’t have to live together necessarily, although he has nothing against marrying one day. Good luck Minka.