5 Trendy Engagement Rings You Need to Avoid – 2021 Guide

Buying an engagement ring for almost every man is a bit of a scary task. Women would say it’s because me find it so difficult to figure out what a woman wants.

If you are planning to join a large number of men who have decided to propose to a girl in the traditional way – by buying an engagement ring, then you will definitely want to pay attention to a few practical tips on what to avoid, that we will give you in this text.

When buying an engagement ring and in this whole act in general, you definitely don’t want to make a mistake. This is not a job where mistakes are allowed!

At the beginning, you must be aware that you will say goodbye to one “fine” amount of money (at least one monthly salary), but at the same time you will invest in an object that will be a permanent symbol of the most important relationship and connection in your life.

Before we list all the things to avoid, let us be reminded on what is the purpose of the engagement and the ring.

Why the ring and where it all started?

The ring is a symbol of love, devotion and fidelity that one couple shares. However, the shape and design of the ring itself have additional symbolism that many couples include when designing a ring or when choosing the perfect piece to represent their relationship. To explore your option when it comes to designing your own engagement ring, click here.

It is believed that the ancient Romans began the practice of placing an engagement ring on the left little finger, which they believed contained the vein of amoris or the vein of love that should lead directly to the heart. Other ancient cultures, including the Egyptians, also used such symbolism, and even today the tradition continues with engagement rings and wedding rings.

The first recorded diamond engagement ring was exchanged in 1477, when Archduke Maximilian presented this gift to his fiancée Maria of Burgundy. Prior to that event, engagement rings were common, in the form of an iron wedding ring, a cheap gemstone, or a gold / silver ring among the wealthier. Today, unique diamond rings with one diamond on top are the most popular choice for many couples, but there are other crystals whose popularity is growing.

Here are some trends that are quite popular, but which you should avoid.

1. Buying a ring with a poor gemstone

The stone is what makes the rings special. But it also what makes it last forever, or shall we say durable. Not all stones have the same durability, and this one should last a lifetime.

What you can see on fashion websites and different online stores is that many promote minerals or gemstones that are not so resistant to damages, such as scratches. Although they look beautiful, their looks can fade away very quickly. The only two stones that are durable and which no other stone or surface cannot scratch are a diamond and a sapphire.

Diamonds and sapphires are the hardest gemstones, which means that they will withstand the daily wear that happens to an engagement ring. Sapphires are cheaper than diamonds, so choosing a sapphire as the central stone on your engagement ring allows you to get a bigger gem for the same money. Although you probably think that sapphires are blue, they are also available in yellow, pink, and various other colors.

2. Silver rings

Silver is by no means a metal for such an important moment. Even if your significant other does like it, there’s plenty of reasons to avoid it, one of them being the fact it goes dark with time.

The main choice of metal for these rings usually ranges from platinum, white gold, to yellow and dew gold. Platinum and white gold are the most popular choices. These two metals look very similar, but platinum is more durable and costs about 50% more. To know what kind of precious metals your girlfriend would like, pay attention to the jewelry she is currently wearing.

3. One size fits all

Although it might sound like a practical idea, especially to a male’s brain, avoid it! Choosing a ring style can be the hardest part of shopping. As a guideline, use the type of clothing and accessories that your significant other usually wears – this should indicate whether she would like a ring that is a classic, modern, inspired by nature, thicker, thinner glamor, or some combination of the above.

4. Huge stone rings

Do you want her to wear it or not? Some rings are not practical to wear for their size, and it’s ok when they are supposed to be worn on special occasions. A ring we’re writing about is the one that should be worn at all times, therefore, choose something simple, elegant, and of decent size.

5. Rings with colorful stones

They look neat and appealing, but again we come to a point of practicality. A normal stone fits all combinations, circumstances, and is the choice one can never go wrong with. Pale and discreet colors like light yellow or champagne are also an option, but combine them with the color of the metal you chose.

So, how does one make the right choice in selecting the correct size and style?

If a lady of your choosing is a good connoisseur of fashion or she is an artistic soul and has a very demanding – specific style, then you must pay special attention! Choose a safe insider from her part, maybe it’s her mother, or a friend, but you have to be very careful not to give yourself up. Be sure that your source will not betray and spoil your surprise. If you are not sure, don’t do it, then let your imagination run wild and with our help you will surely choose the right ring model.