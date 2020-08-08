Tree Care Guide for Homeowners

Trees are beautiful until they begin to give you headaches because you don’t provide them the right care it needs. If you have them in your backyard, you probably have thought of how to tend to them, so they remain healthy and attractive. One of the many ways you can handle the welfare of this can of a plant is by pruning it regularly.

To prune is not as easy as it seems. If you want to learn about correct pruning, read on! Here in our article, we will try and go over the essential information you need to know if you want to have a marvelous backyard.

Preserving the Beauty Trees

Our community is filled with stunning species of these beautiful nature creations. From oaks to birches, we have them in no shortage. They can enhance the splendor of any place instantly, and they offer benefits that we can only imagine. In summer, they are in full bloom and provides shade against the heat of the sun. They become a majestic sight to behold as they change colors in autumn. And they are nature’s gift to humanity with all its beauty and glory.

As homeowners, it is our sole responsibility to tend to their needs to continue growing safely and beneficially. Unlike the ones in the forest, landscape trees require human intervention because, if not, they can turn into a liability. With a great variety of species present in our community, how can you ensure you provide the right care each type deserves? If you are interested to know the answers to frequently asked questions from treeservicekansascityks.com property owners are curious about, here they are.

How to Choose What Species to Plant?

Perhaps the house you purchased didn’t come with any plants in the backyard, and you are looking to add a couple. They can instantly upgrade a property, so we cannot blame you if you want to plant new ones. But buying trees is not as straightforward as it appears, so where do you begin?

First, you need to know what type is most appropriate in your area. It is crucial because not every tree is the same. Some are fair better in damp lands, while some flourish in sandy areas. To boost its chance of survival, choose one that is ideal for your location. Look for species that are naturally resistant to common diseases and pests found in your location.

For instance, you will not plant a cactus in cold areas because it will inevitably die from the moisture and freeze. Find out which species have been growing in your city for many years and can thrive. These trees can hold out to your region’s weather and soil conditions. By finding out the right species to plant, you can give the tree a better chance at thriving.

Where Should I Plant My Trees?

The type of tree you will plant is as vital as the location you will plant it. No matter what kind of an evergreen friend you plant, even the most popular ones in the region, it is crucial to plant it to get the best nutrients without causing a safety hazard. Some of the saplings can grow too high or too wide, so they are not safe to be kept nearby power lines or other buildings. It is essential to plant it, where it will grow beautifully and safely. Keep in mind that these nature creations need to be placed where sunlight can reach it and where the soil is good for the roots to penetrate well.

For one, you can research this information online and read about the best ways on how to plant. You can also take a good look at what types thrive in your neighbor’s yard. There is a good chance that the same ones will bloom in your property. Finally, you can always contact a certified arborist and get professional advice about what type will best suit your location.

How Do I Prune My Trees?

It doesn’t end with proper planting. After placing the right species in your yard, the next step is to make sure you prune it correctly to promote its growth. Pruning is best started in the tree’s early days. Proper pruning in young trees will go a long way not only for their appearance but also their structure.

It is essential that you know the natural shape of it when it fully matures. It is essential because you don’t want it to grow in an abnormal form. It can cause damage to it and will not add to its beauty. It is also crucial to note that saplings depend on their leaves for the energy and nutrients they require to mature. Don’t cut away too much of a saplings canopy to avoid malnutrition.

When pruning, make sure to cut just outside the branch collar and avoid leaving a stub. Start by eliminating dead and diseased limbs and branches. Look for branches that rub against each other, or growing to the direction of the trunk.

When is the Best Time to Prune?

For most species, the prime time to prune is during the end of fall and early spring when they are dormant. During this time, they have just gone through their growth cycle and just about to begin a new one. When they are in their stagnant state, they will most likely undergo less stress from the cuts made from pruning.

Trimming them in their dormancy will allow them to heal and naturally heal their cut wounds. Also, pests and insects cannot tolerate the cold weather that is why infestations will not be one of your concerns during this time. Insects and pests like to nest in open cuts, which will result in decay and death of your beloved evergreen friend.

The pruning season is fast approaching now that autumn is getting near. But don’t forget to wait for the last leaf to fall from it before you start pruning your tree. When it is finally exposed, then you can begin your pruning project.

There are instances when pruning should not wait for late fall or early spring. It happens when the tree is posing a potential threat or is infested by pests or diseases. If the tree in your backyard has extended too close to a power line, make sure to cut away the branch to ensure everyone’s safety. The same goes for when it has broken and weak branches that can fall at any time. If the situation is too dangerous, make sure to call a tree company to take care of it.

What Else Can I do?

We’ve mentioned most of the crucial advice when it comes to tree care in this article. But, if you’re still unsettled about what to do with your trees, don’t hesitate to consult an expert. Look for a tree company that can take care of the overall welfare of your trees. You should hire a tree service with skills, expertise, and experience to ensure your trees get the best TLC they deserve.