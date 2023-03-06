In order to get the most out of your time in the Maldives, you should explore all of your options early on, and book a convenient method of transportation. Malé, the capital, is about 2.2 square miles in size, making it easily walkable from any of the islands’ resorts.

After touching down at Velana International Airport (MLE) on the island of Hulhule, a representative from your resort will most likely accompany you to the island where you are staying, as you might get lost if this is your first time coming here. You can use a ferry, a seaplane, a speedboat, or some combination of these to get to your destination. Keep on reading to see what we recommend.

Transit Options to the Maldives: Choosing the Best Route for Your Travel Style: Top 7 Options

1. Taxi

In Male and Addu, two cities where driving is widespread, taxis run smoothly. You can easily order a taxi to carry you in luxury and comfort to your hotel from Male’s airport. Anyone looking for flights to Maldives should book their route early on and while there are great discounts available, hence why you should check out sky-tours.com. Once you arrive in

Maldives you should know that the regular cab fare is MVR 20, however, after 11 p.m., any distance will cost you MVR 30. You might have to pay an additional MVR 10 if you have luggage. As the location is so small, it is common for taxis to arrive with other paying customers inside. You can easily request that your hotel or inn call a taxi for you, or you can use a taxi service like Dialacab, Loyal Taxi, or New Taxi.

2. Cycle

Think of how great it would be to drive through this beautiful area when on a bike with your loved one!

Yeah, cycling is also fantastic for getting around; there’s a wonderful trail through the forest that’s lined with coconut palms.

Relax and revel in the thrill of your cycling adventure and enjoy the greenery & its surroundings.

As a low-impact and convenient mode of transportation, cycling is a great choice for seeing the Maldives. Most resorts also offer bicycle-guided tours, which are a great way to see the area.

You can go on a bike tour if you just ask your hotel whether they offer them. The island is beautiful, and your bike rides around it will further enhance your experience.

3. Public ferry

Imagine yourself driving in this gorgeous environment when on a fast and practical ferry!

It’s also the best way to go around town because coconut palms line the sidewalk, and allow for a gorgeous point of view from the sea. Public ferries work at specific hours, which means that you can’t hop on or hop off whenever you want to.

As they don’t work 24/7, they might be ideal for your daily excursions and trips with friends, family, or your loved one. You can buy the ticket on the spot as there are always enough seats available, no matter the direction where you’re going. In most cases, ferries work from 6 in the morning till around midnight, but you can always make a deal with the locals.

4. Bus

The bus service in the Maldives, operated by Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC), is cheaper than other options but only serves certain routes for you to explore.

The fare for a bus ride between Male and Hulhulmale is MVR 3.

Shuttle buses to Hulhulmale cost MVR 20 and pick up passengers within 50 meters from the airport exit in both Maldives’ international and domestic terminals.

The frequency is approximately every half hour, albeit this is simply an approximation due to the fact that exact timing is largely dependent on traffic conditions.

Buses will likely be crowded during wetter months; anyone traveling with a lot of luggage should wait until the weather clears before attempting to board.

5. Seaplane

The most effective way of transportation when time is of the essence is by seaplane, although this is a splurge and a fancy solution.

This means of transportation is the fastest in the Maldives.

You’ll also be treated to some of the Maldives’ most breathtaking sights due to the flight’s low altitude.

Costs might range from 3500 MVR to 7000 MVR, depending on how far you travel. On the other hand, if you want to make the most of your stay there, you should not pass up the opportunity to fly about the island in a seaplane, and enjoy an amazing view from high up! A must-do activity for most couples.

6. Luxury yacht

Want to travel to the Maldives aboard a yacht that usually carries Hollywood’s elite?

Getting ready for a grandiose family gathering, or a boujee wedding?

For a week, you may rent a private boat or catamaran with a crew, but be ready to fork over anywhere between $20,000 and $300,000.

You may be compelled to follow specified routes or given more latitude to come up with your own, depending on the terms of your agreement.

Several opulent resorts provide day trips or overnight retreats so that its visitors can experience the lifestyle of the rich and famous.

7. Dhoni

One of the oldest boats on the ocean, the “Dhoni” is a Maldivian tradition and will add a unique dimension to your island hopping journey. The dhoni is a derivative of the traditional Arab sailing vessel known as a dhow.

The islands of the Maldives make extensive use of it, and you will easily spot it.

If you walk down the water’s edge from the airport ferry jetty to Boduthakurufaanu Magu’s eastern end, you’ll find a number of Dhonis waiting for you in the harbor.

The going rate for a day might be between 1,000 and 1,500 MVR.

If you are on your honeymoon in the Maldives, a cruise on a traditional Dhoni during sunset is a must.