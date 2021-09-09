How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats Between iOS & Android – 2021 Guide

We live in a digital age in which it is easy to communicate and function. Unlike before, now we have the help of computers, tablets, but above all, we have the help of smartphones that are here to help us for every purpose, and especially here to help us in very important communication. In the past, we had to communicate with people by phone or text message. Today we already have smartphones here that offer us a range of tools that facilitate our communication.

Communication today is different than before. This is so perhaps because of different needs, perhaps because of changing circumstances, and probably because of the opportunities that chess applications give us. What are texting applications?

These are specially designed software solutions for smartphones that have great capabilities for users. Some of the possibilities are to share a gif or an interesting photo with the person on the other side, to send a voice message, a text message, to make a call, to send a file, and so on. WhatsApp stands out as an application of this nature with the most users.

What is WhatsApp? It is an application that was designed about 10 years ago and was popularized in 2014. The application was originally designed and maintained by a team, and for several years this application was downloaded from Facebook.

Since it is in their hands, it has been used more and more and more modernized and that is why it is so popular. Otherwise, there is a version for iOS and Android, and that makes it available to everyone. This application has a mechanism for backing up chats and all data, but the transfer from one operating system to another is a bit more difficult. Since this problem exists and is real for the users, today we decided to pay a little more attention to it. So let’s see how to transfer everything you have on WhatsApp from your iOS smartphone to your Android smartphone.

Why is it vital to transfer all chats and files from WhatsApp from one phone to another?

At the outset, we would like to talk about the great importance of this application. As we already know, we live different lives from what people used to live. We are part of a new digital age in which we enjoy many benefits, and only one benefit is digital communication.

What exactly is digital communication? It is communication-enabled with the help of the Internet and smart devices, ie smartphones. A huge feature that we all use is especially tagging applications that allow us to send a lot of multimedia content, to communicate via video call, voice call, allows us to send text messages, and many other possibilities. One such application is WhatsApp.

This application is considered the most popular option in recent years. It is an application that offers us all the features we mentioned above, and we are sure that in the future it will give us much more. This application, in addition to offering such functions, also offers a function for data backup. You can store all the data from the application on a daily basis and have it for you.

It is also important to transfer data when changing a device, and it is especially important when it comes to changing a device with another operating system. It is important when transferring from an iOS device to an Android device to transfer all the data from WhatsApp because in them you have important data, reminders, things needed for the workplace, and the like.

So make regular backups, when the time comes to change the device switch, and if you want to know how to do it you can find out below.

How to do it from iOS to Android phone?

Often people decide to make a change in their habits, but also to make a change in their user experiences. So they often decide to make a change in the devices they use, and most often they do so when buying a smartphone. There are currently two operating systems that are the most popular, namely Android and iOS. Most of the phones work on these two operating systems, so the biggest battles are over which phone is better – iPhone with iOS or one of the brands that use Android. Users simply try both options.

At first, they usually pick up the phone with one and then with the other operating system, after which there is a misunderstanding when transferring files, especially when it comes to applications such as WhatsApp. The problem with data transfer from this application is usually due to the diversity of operating systems, but this should not be a concern as there is a solution.

All you need to do is back up your data daily so that it can be transferred, and then transfer it from iOS to Android with the help of one of the applications for that purpose. There are a number of applications for this purpose, but only one is the best. We find out what it is and how it is used.

Wondershare Dr.fone – WhatsApp Transfer is the best solution to Transfer WhatsApp Chats between iOS & Android

If you are afraid that you will never be able to transfer your data from iPhone to any other Android phone then you are wrong. Why? Because there is a perfect application for that purpose called Wondershare Dr.fone – WhatsApp transfer. This is a software solution from drfone.wondershare.com that can easily and quickly help you transfer all your data. It is easy to use and all you have to do is install it on your computer, select WhatsApp Transfer, connect your PC and phone with a USB cable and then choose what you want to transfer.

The transfer is safe and fast and is the best solution for in such situations when you need to change the brand of the phone, and with that, you need to change the operating system which is different from the previous one. It will easily help you in the transfer and solving this problem and believe me you can not get this service from any other application. Fast, easy, and simple!

If you thought there was no solution – you were wrong. The solution exists and is now in front of you, and that means only one thing – the problem is overcome. So get to work and transfer all your data from your old iOS device to your new Android device.