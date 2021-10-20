Top 10 Most Popular Open-World Video Games at the Moment

We live in a time when video games are an essential part of everyday life for millions of individuals out there. Some of the most popular versions you’ll find on the market are open-world themed ones. We’re going to try and sort the top 10 most popular open-world games at the moment. This list will have many new releases, but also some of the old-school ones. So, be patient, and stick with us as we introduce these games to you.

Red Dead Redemption II

This is one of the most popular Rockstar Games releases. It is set in a Wild West open world where you’re tasked with getting the main character seen in third person, Arthur Morgan, to the end game which will be revealed once you complete all the tasks a hand. It took eight years to develop this game, and it’s a state of art product.

Grand Theft Auto V

As you can see, Rockstar knows how to make a game that will last a decade. This game was released in 2013, and it is a sequel to 2008 GTA IV. This one is based in a fictional state of San Andreas, which you are allowed to roam freely. There’s also the city of Los Santos which is based on Los Angeles. The story of this game follows three characters, Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips.

The Witcher 3

Now, we’re moving in a slightly different direction. It is a role-play open-world epic video game that follows Geralt of Rivia and is based in its fictional universe. It is the third installment in The Witcher gaming series. The whole project is based on the fictional work of art created by Andrzej Sapkowski, a fantasy writer. Unlike the previous two games, this one has a lot of magic in it to spice things up. It is developed by CD Projekt Red.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Another magic inducted game, which interestingly can be played with a first or third-person perspective. It follows the main character titled the Dragonborn. You are tasked with finishing quests that will lead you to the final goal of defeating Alduin the World-Eater, a dragon. Bethesda Game Studios is behind this masterpiece which is even ten years after its release still amazing.

Minecraft

This sandbox video game is developed by Mojang Studios from Sweden. It was also released ten years ago but it’s still holding its standard and popularity. Over 140 million monthly users are playing Minecraft. It is no wonder that this piece of art is deemed as one of the best games ever made. The primary reason is that your options are almost limitless.

GTA San Andreas

This is one of the unique pieces of art created in the gaming world. As you could already guess, Rockstar Games are behind it. The San Andreas installment follows Carl CJ Johnson through his venture in this open world. You have three cities at your disposal with them being Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. Same as with other installments in this game, you can roam the world at your leisure, but once you get into it, you follow the body of work of the primary character.

Red Dead Redemption

As you could guess, this is the game that set the path for the number one on our list. It is a successor to the 2004 game of the name Red Dead revolver. It is the second game in this series. This one follows John Marston in 1911 when the American frontier was in decline. John is tasked with bringing his old gang members to justice. It is played from a third-person perspective and as usual, you’re free to roam the world at your pleasure.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Here’s yet another epic game that has a prequel but still awaits sequels. Ubisoft is behind this masterpiece, and Black Flag is one of the best open-world adventure games out there. It came out in 2013 and it still holds up to standards. The game’s protagonist Edward Kenway remains one of the most popular pirates in the world. The open world in this game is a beautiful one as it is set in the Caribbean during the Golden Age of Piracy.

Fallout 4

Here’s another amazing release from Bethesda, which was released in 2015. It is the fourth installment in this series, and one of the better ones. It is set in post-apocalyptic surroundings in today’s Boston and Massachusetts region, which is in the game called The Commonwealth. It is a direct sequel to Fallout 3 and is set in 2287, exactly ten years after the third installment. At the time of its release, it was deemed as one of the best games out there cashing in $750 million in mere hours after its release.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a piece released and distributed by Nintendo. It is a part of the heavily popular The Legend of Zelda franchise. This iteration is set at the end of what’s called a Zelda timeline. The goal of the game is to take the hero named Link on an adventure with the end goal to defeat the Calamity Ganon and save the Hyrule kingdom. The freedom to run across the open-world map is huge, and it is even encouraged due to the game’s nonlinear fashion.