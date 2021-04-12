5 Tools You Need To Become A Successful Food Blogger

Everyone has a profession or a passion. We all want to do something and that is natural. A day without doing something creative is a day lost. There are plus sides to this, you can also make some cash with it.

Some people pursue their passions just for their sake – to lose a bit of time, to make something creative, to be useful and to stay on the move. Others tend to try these new things to get noticed and to earn some time. Blogging is an awesome way to do just that. If you got the skills if you know-how and have a particular interest that is appealing to a broader audience then you have a jackpot on your hands.

Every job requires some skill and knowledge but it also requires adequate tools to do it right. If you want to be a successful food blogger then you have to have a few things and this article will tell you all about them. If you are into food blogging then there is a lot of research you have to do before every blog post and a good place to start is from lemondas.com. Here you will be able to find some ideas for that new thing you are after and maybe help your business grow a bit.

Now, let’s continue with those tools you need first.

1. Camera

OK, this is something that goes as a must and there is no food blogger out there that doesn’t have one. Depending on whether you are just starting or you are a seasoned food blogger the camera choice can vary. You can go with a mid-tier phone and camera as a start point. This will give you decent results and let you start and see where you land after a short period. This is kind of a budget start if you don’t have a big investment in mind.

If you have a bit of cash to invest then we advise that you go with a camera and brands like Nikon and Canon. These will give you the best results and if you want you can ask around which models are the most beginner-friendly. So, if you opt for a camera then you also have to think about lenses because those are camera tools that give the best effects, angles and clarity.

2. Backdrops

Backdrops are a really important tool. They give esthetic, depth and some professionalism in every photo. It is OK to take a shot of the food on the table or near a wall, on the kitchen counter and places like that but after a while, those images get a little bit stale. Another thing to consider is that you will be doing images of food that sometimes has a theme and you will not be able to redo your kitchen every time you have tropic food or something like that. This is where backdrops come into place.

If you have a small apartment or a studio find a place where this will be laid out because you will accumulate a lot of material over time. As for backdrops you can have any shape and size and you can get anything from marble to wood but consider lighter colour because they will help with low light imaging. Another thing that will go awesome here is the‚ backdrop fabric that, again, is preferred white because of the colour and the image quality but if you need it to be any other colour or a bit of everything it’s fine as long as you got you lighting solution.

3. Props

Now every image needs some depth and some different textures that will either aid the centrepiece of the image or create another layer that will add to the image depth. As for props you can go with pretty much anything that is food-themed or region of the food theme. Food bloggers tend to use kitchen towels which have a lot of different colours, different textures that look awesome on images.

Next, you can add bowls, platters, cups, plates and utensils that go with the food, its region, origin etc. when we mentioned utensils it’s a good idea to have different shapes and sizes as well as colours because it will look so awesome on any image you take. Wood bowls, tin pans and pots are awesome props that you can use when making a rustic look and feel. Anything you can come up with that has more than 20 years long history will make a great prop in your next image.

4. Reflector

Now, this is a thing you will need especially if most of your images will be taken from the inside with low light situations. To reduce the shadow and increase the light that will make certain parts of your image pop a bit more a reflector is a must. If you are not aiming for low light and shadow on your image then a light reflector will save you a lot of time that is usually wasted on editing software.

5. Pick a food blogging niche

Now, this last might not be a tool per se, but it can help you distinguish yourself and your blog while at the same time help determine your success rate. What are we talking about? Well if you decide to be a food blogger for just one type or sort of food then you might get irritated and tired of it in a short while. This is supposed to be your new profession that is supposed to last for some time or end up as a new million-dollar business. If you are aiming for this then choosing a food blogging niche is important. Look for something that is currently in and that is not too limiting.

Fitness is always in and barbeques and cured meat is a never-ending river of innovations and information. These are just some of the suggestions you can look into the final decision is up to you of course. Make sure you do some research before deciding because what you choose should stick with you till the end. It is not frowned upon changing niches but it is also not that simple after you invest yourself into one thing for some time.