An American famous stand-up comedian, Tom Segura, is also an actor, and a podcaster. He co-hosts Your Mom’s House podcast. Let’s learn more about his life, career, and earnings.

Early Life

On 16th April 1979, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tom Segura was welcomed into this world. He has 2 sisters. When he was 18, he was in a short-lived coma, because of his overdose of Gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid. Segura graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, United States.

In November 2008 Segura married Christina Pazsitzky, his fellow comedian. The couple shares two sons. They live in Los Angeles, California. Segura is fluent in the Spanish language and is a member of the Deathsquad Network of standup comedians.

Career

Tom Segura is a famous stand-up comedian, but apart from that, he has appeared on the Television, with being involved in TV shows including Atom TV, Workaholics, Gary Unmarried, Happy Ending, This is Not Happening, and How To Be A Grown Up. His wife and he host the podcast named Your Mom’s House.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ron and Fez Show and Bob & Tom Show are the radio show he makes regular appearances on. In 2014, his Netflix comedy special came out, and it was named Completely Normal. The second one, named Mostly Stories, came out two years later. Two of his most famous stand-up specials are Thrilled (2010) and White Girls With Cornrows (2012). In 2012 his and his wife’s podcast was nominated in the best comedy category in the annual Stitcher Awards.

Tom Segura Net Worth 2021

Tom Segura’s net worth is estimated at up to $3.5 million. Most of his earnings come from his performances at clubs, theatres, and other venues. His podcast also earns him a lot. We wish him all the best.