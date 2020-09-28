The decision to install a fence is always a good one, but the trouble is, there are a lot of options out there. Homeowners can quickly find themselves overwhelmed. Those who have a vague idea of what they want but haven’t pinned down the specifics yet can read on to find a few tips for choosing the right fence that will help. They can then convey their decisions to a qualified fencing contractor to get the process started.

1. Always Work with a Reputable Fencing Company

A carefully chosen and professionally installed fence can beautify any yard, but a shoddy installation or poor-quality materials can ruin the whole effect. Homeowners should do themselves a favor and avoid hiring random handymen or general contractors to install their fences. Instead, they should work with companies such as Illinois Fence Company that sources only quality materials and ensures that the job gets done right every time.

2. Start by Considering Purpose

All fences are a little different, so start by considering its intended purpose. Does the family want privacy from nosy neighbors? If so, a tall fence with solid panels will be the best fit. Those who just want extra security for their yards have more options.

They can opt for decorative fencing that allows people to see through the fence but not enter the yard. Families with small children or pets will need to make sure they purchase fences that can keep youngsters and furry friends safely in the yard. The bottom line here is that the only way homeowners can find the right fence to suit their unique needs is to pin down their goals in advance.

3. Choose Materials that Complement the Landscape

There are many fencing materials out there, but not all of them look good with all landscape features and exterior designs. For rustic-styled homes and landscapes, choose wood or wrought iron. For more modern homes, consider vinyl or aluminum. When in doubt, ask the fencing contractor which options will be the best fit.

4. Consider Going Gateless

Worried more about privacy and aesthetics than security? Consider a gateless fence, or install several offset fences that allow easy entrance and block the view from the street without making it difficult for residents and guests to get in and out.

5. Look into Stepped Designs

Stepped designs are all the rage this year, especially for privacy fences. A wood fence with panels of different heights can provide privacy where it’s needed the most without ruining the view from the rest of the yard. Add taller fence sections around seating areas, patios, and outdoor hot tubs, then lower panels around the rest of the lawn to create a stunning visual effect.

6. Balance Security with Aesthetics

Security fences don’t have to be ugly. Any well-installed fence with a lockable gate will provide roughly the same level of protection. Just make sure the fence panels are at least eight feet tall. One alternative for homeowners who want maximum security but don’t want to make their homes look overly imposing or out-of-place is to install a six-foot fence, then add a few feet of trellis to the top to keep intruders out without making their intentions too obvious.

7. Consider Height for Pet Fences Carefully

Just want to keep pets in the yard without having to worry about whether the little escape artists will make a break for it? A three to four-foot fence should be sufficient for small dogs and larger breeds that don’t jump. Larger dogs usually need taller fences, sometimes up to six feet. If the family’s furry friends are known diggers, make sure the contractors bury the fence at least six inches underground or place landscaping features around the edges to prevent digging.

8. Don’t Block the Sun from Gardens

Want to fence in a backyard garden, not the entire yard? Deer fencing is ideal for this purpose and it can be combined with more traditional materials and designs like a wood post and rail fences. To keep deer out, make sure the fencing is at least eight feet tall. It’s fine to attach netting to tall poles instead of installing a full mesh fence, just make sure the bottom is solid enough that the deer and other critters can see that there’s something blocking their access to all those tasty treats.

9. Balance Short-Term and Long-Term Budget

In an ideal world, homeowners wouldn’t have to worry about budget at all, but that’s just not the reality most families face. That being said, it makes more sense to purchase a high-quality fence and spend the extra money to hire specialized contractors to install it than it does to install a cheaper fence that will need to be replaced much sooner. Some fencing companies offer financing to qualified clients, and homeowners can always take out a home improvement loan to help them pay for high-quality fencing.

10. Check-In with the Neighbors

Even if the family is putting up a privacy fence with the specific intent of keeping nosy neighbors out, it’s still best to check in with them before having it installed. Let the neighbors know when the contractors will be arriving and that they will be careful about keeping the landscape intact.

Most homeowners want their fences installed as close as possible to the property line, so it may also be wise to check the property’s deed and consult the neighbor about exactly where that line lies before installing a fence. This can help to prevent a whole lot of headaches, and even legal troubles, after the fence goes up.

Get Help Now

Homeowners who have an idea of what type of fence they want are already on their way to accomplishing their goals. The next step is to find a fence installation contractor that can help.

A good fencing company will be willing to discuss options with homeowners and make suggestions for designs or materials that will best suit the client’s unique needs, so don’t be afraid to ask questions. Get in touch with a professional fence installation company today to request a quote and get the process started.