While some people want to believe that looks don’t matter at all, the simple truth is that they do. Perhaps in a perfect world people would only judge others based on the content of their character, but the truth is that clothes and how one presents oneself is heavily important.

It can matter in professional aspects of your life, romantic aspects, and much more. So if you are looking to improve your status in life in one way or another, chances are good that improving your style and clothes would absolutely help as well.

If you don’t believe us, let us at TheHandsome.com break down the top reasons why your clothes matter.

Clothing is a major tool in creating a positive first impression

There is absolutely no doubt that creating a positive first impression is really important when it comes to forming new relationships. People are pretty superficial when it comes to forming first impressions and your clothes are going to play a big role in that first opinion.

The truth is that a lot of people will end up forming opinions about a person before they even speak a word to them. That means that your clothing is going to have a direct impact on the way that people think about you from the very jump. The better you are dressed, the more people are going to pay attention and respect to you.

Clothing can boost your perceived status

Even after you have made a first impression, wearing great clothes can improve the way that people react and respond to you. Society is highly visually based and a better dressed person is statistically going to enjoy better treatment and service compared to someone wearing sloppier or poorly fitting clothes.

In the superficial world or business and early impressions, clothing can serve as a real substitute for character in the eyes and minds of people who do not yet know you very well.

It might sound somewhat cheap, but your appearance is going to matter in the way that people treat you wherever you go! While natural looks are something that people can only control to a certain degree, great clothes is something that everyone can impact and great clothes are great to find at any price.

Dressing well will help your confidence

Wearing great clothes is about more than how other people perceive you. The fact of the matter is that wearing great clothes is going to have just as big of an impact on you as it does on the people you meet. Looking great and feeling great are definitely related to one another. People tend to perform better in work and other aspects of life when they are dressing better and taking better care of how they look.

Beyond that, the old adage that says “dress for the job you want not the job you have” is great advice to keep in mind if you are hoping to receive a promotion in the near future. Make your higher ups see you in a great light by wearing great clothes and dressing the part each and every time you see them in person or over your next Zoom call.

Dressing well will make you more responsible

This may sound a little adolescent, but the truth is that if you are wearing better clothes that you care about, you are going to be more thoughtful and responsible in your day-to-day life. The reason why is because nicer clothes that look great on you are going to encourage you to keep better track of how you are caring for them. You are going to remember to polish your shoes, fold your slacks correctly and even dump that bag off at your trusted dry cleaner. These practices will likely find their way to other parts of your life as well as you begin to take greater care of all that you do in and outside of your home.

Other well-dressed people will take stock of you

One really important aspect of improving your status through wearing nicer clothes is that it will likely encourage other well-dressed people to take notice and care of you. That means that you will have people who are dressing the part because they actually play the part thinking that you are on equal ground. That may lead to making a fantastic professional connection when you least expect it.

People who wear great clothes and take care of themselves are part of an unspoken club. If you are looking to make advances in your personal or professional life, there is no doubt that being part of that club is going to help you in more ways than one.

You can make statements without saying a word

It is often perceived that the people who speak up the less tend to be the most intelligent, inquisitive and interesting. The truth is that you might just not be speaking up because you are somewhat shy. That is when wearing great clothes will absolutely work in your favor. The reason why is because a great outfit can do more talking for you than a well-placed joke ever will. People will be naturally drawn to you and your great look and that will allow you to form closer conversations with people where you will be able to let them know what you are all about.

You get to choose how you look

Whether you are sporting a set of washboard abs or a bit of a muffin top underneath your clothes, your clothing and the patterns you wear will have an impact on how your body looks. If you are looking to slim down your look, or broaden your look, do some research when it comes to how to do that and you will find many clothing options that can give you your desired look!

Conclusion

In the end, it is important that you are comfortable and confident in everything that you wear. This will help you make major strides in all aspects of your life and you’ll be super grateful that you’ve done it! Good luck!