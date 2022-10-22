5 Things Vegans Can Eat At McDonald’s

McDonald’s is famous for its burgers and fries, but what many people don’t know is that the chain has a wide variety of vegetarian options. From Veggie Arches to salads and wraps, McDonald’s offers something for everyone who wants to eat without harming animals. So, whether you’re a vegan or just looking to cut back on your meat intake, there are vegetarian items you can order at McDonald’s.

Tips for Eating Out as a Vegan

When it comes to eating out, there are a few things to keep in mind if you’re vegan. First of all, many restaurant menus now have separate sections for vegetarian and vegan options. If the restaurant you’re looking into doesn’t have any specific vegan-friendly dishes listed, don’t be afraid to ask about possibilities. Another option is asking the staff if they can recommend something specific.

If you’re dining in an unfamiliar place, always take a look at the menu before you decide what to order. Many restaurants have alternatives to popular dishes that would normally contain meat or dairy products.

Finally, always be polite and respectful when asking about options. Some restaurants may not be aware that vegan food exists and may not be prepared for requests for help making adaptations or substitutions.

How to Order a Vegetarian Option at McDonald’s

First, look through the menu and see if any of the items have a vegetarian option. If not, try asking the cashier if they can make something without meat in it. They might not know specifically what you’re looking for, but they might be able to help you find something that fits your diet.

If you can’t find anything on the menu that fits your needs, ask the cashier for recommendations. They might be able to point you in the direction of some vegan-friendly ingredients or recipes. Finally, if all else fails, just bring along your own food and snacks with you when you go to McDonald’s. There are usually some vegan-friendly options available at their locations!

The Different Types of Vegans

The first type of Vegan is the flexitarian. These are people who eat a vegetarian or vegan diet but do not have an all-out restriction on foods. They can order any type of food on the menu that isn’t animal-based, as long as it falls within those dietary restrictions.

The second type is the strict vegan. These are people who ONLY eat vegan foods, without any exceptions. They may not want any dairy products, for example, so they’ll need to ask for items like soy cheese instead.

The last type is the partial vegan. These are people who only adhere to certain parts of a plant-based diet – for example, they may only avoid animal products from meat, poultry, and seafood respectively. They can still order any other item on the menu that isn’t based on an animal product!

How to Get a Vegan Option on Your Meal at McDonald’s

McDonald’s vegan menu is relatively easy to find. Click on crueltyfreereviews.com to find some options. All you need to do is ask for a vegan meal, and they will be more than happy to accommodate you. Here are some of the options you can find on McDonald’s menus:

The McVegan burger is a great option for those looking for something hearty and filling. It comes topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and sriracha mayonnaise. The Veggie wrap is another great option for those looking for something light and healthy. It comes wrapped in a warm tortilla with spinach, roasted sweet potato, mashed avocado, and crispy onions. Another great option is the Gardenburgerwrap. This wrap features an organic vegetable patty on an Ezekiel 4:9 wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado sauce, and pickles. For those looking for something protein-packed, the Beyond Meat burger is a great choice. It comes topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion rings, and a special sauce. For dessert, choose the Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait which contains real fruit pieces blended with yogurt and granola.

The Pros and Cons of Eating at McDonald’s as a Vegetarian

There are many pros and cons to eating at McDonald’s as a vegetarian. The positives include that McDonald’s offers a wide variety of vegetarian options, from salads to starters and main courses. They also offer plenty of vegan-friendly dressings and toppings, so you can customize your meal exactly the way you want it.

However, some potential drawbacks to eating at McDonald’s as a vegetarian include the fact that their food can be expensive, and that some ingredients may not be vegan-friendly. Additionally, their food may not be especially healthy or nutritious.

Delicious Dinner Recipes

If you decide to stay home and cook instead of going out or ordering food, we’ve got some tasty recipes for you.

Quinoa Veggie Burgers

Ingredients: 2 cups cooked quinoa, ½ cup chopped red onion, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 cup chopped mushrooms, 1 cup bread crumbs, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, salt, and pepper to taste

Instructions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a bowl mix together quinoa and onion. Form mixture into 4-6 burgers. In a shallow dish or plate add bread crumbs and garlic. Dip each burger into the bread crumbs then coat in olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy!

Black Bean Brownies

Ingredients: ¾ cup plant-based milk chocolate chips, 1/3 cup black beans, 3 tablespoons water, 1/3 cup cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, ½ cup sugar substitute such as agave nectar or liquid sweetener of choices such as Stevia drops or Monk Fruit Extract Powder*, ½ teaspoon baking soda (*optional)

Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line an 8×8 inch baking pan with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside. In a small saucepan cook black beans over medium heat until they start to bubble. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. In a large bowl mix together chocolate chips, black beans, milk, water, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, sugar substitute, and baking soda (*if using). Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and smooth out with a spatula. Place in oven and bake for 25 minutes or until set and golden brown. Allow cooling completely before cutting into squares. Enjoy!

Vegan Pad Thai

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon chopped garlic, 2 teaspoons chopped fresh gingerroot, 1 teaspoon red curry paste, 1 red pepper, 2 tablespoons chopped green onions, 4 ounces cooked rice noodles (8-10″), 8 ounces bean sprouts (4-6 cups), 2 tablespoons soy sauce, juice of 1 lime

Instructions: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, gingerroot, curry paste, and red pepper; cook for 1 minute. Add the green onion and cook for an additional minute. Add the rice noodles and bean sprouts; cook for 3 minutes or until the noodles are tender. Stir in soy sauce and lime juice. Serve warm.

Conclusion

Vegans can enjoy a meal at McDonald’s if they know what to order. Fortunately, there are many items on the menu that they can enjoy, such as salads and wraps. They also have access to the McDouble, which is made with soy milk and has no egg or dairy products in it. For more information about what McDonald’s offers for vegetarians and vegans, be sure to check out their website.