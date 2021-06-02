5 Things You Need To Know About Spain’s Non-Lucrative Visa – 2021 Guide

While visiting Spain as a tourist doesn’t require anything else than a valid passport. Also, you might need visa approval if you live in certain countries. On the other hand, you can stay in this country for up to three months without a visa if you are not from the EU. Therefore, you will need a special document in the case that you want to move your residence to this country.

There are different types of documents that can allow staying in Spain for a longer time, such as Student approval, Holiday, Business, Working, and this one. This option is most popular for those who want to move and live in this country without any need to work there, especially people who are retired. If you are interested in this option, check out myspainvisa.com.

The main difference between this and other options is related to different requirements. Also, the important feature is that you won’t have the approval to work in the country with this document. We are going to introduce you to some of the most important things that you should know about this form of approval for prolonged residence.

1. Main Features

The important things that you should know before applying for this document are related to the process of getting a permanent residency. First of all, you will have the right to stay in Spain for one year, and you can get another approval for two years. When you reach the time of living there for more than five years, you will get the ability to acquire permanent citizenship. Moreover, you can travel to other countries that are part of the EU as well.

The great thing is that you can apply for your relatives and family as well. A lot of people choose this option to send their kids to Universities in Barcelona, Madrid, and other cities. On the other side, there are certain limitations. You won’t be able to work or acquire public healthcare. However, you will still need to comply with their regulations related to taxes.

2. Process of Application

The main factor is related to your financial stability. You must have enough money to live in Spain without the need to work there. According to the most recent updated related to financial terms, you will need at least $30,500 on your bank account to live there.

Moreover, we already mentioned that you won’t be able to use national healthcare, which means that you will need to find the proper private insurance. When it comes to other requirements, the best way is to contact the Spanish embassy in your state and check out what papers you will need and how to apply for this visa.

3. How Long It Takes to Acquire it?

It can depend from country to country. Also, the time of year can be an important factor. For example, it is common that more people are interested in traveling to Spain during summer. In most cases, you can expect to get this paper between two weeks and two months. Be sure to check all of the requirements in the advance to save some time.

The common mistake is that people often miss some document, which can prolong the process of application, or even the need for another request. In that matter, you might want to consider speaking with consultant to be sure that there won’t be any issues.

4. What Documents Are Required?

As we already mentioned, learning more about the whole process and requirements can save you a lot of time and prevent you from making mistakes that could even lead to denial. The first step is to fill out the special form for getting a visa, which is similar to other models. Also, you will need a valid passport and a pair of photos. Besides that, the passport cannot be near ending. It must be active for at least another year. Furthermore, you will have to provide the health details as proof that you don’t have any health issues that could represent a threat for others, along with active insurance.

On the other hand, you will need proof from officials that you don’t have any legal disputes, and that you were never accused of a crime or went to jail. When it comes to financial status, we already mentioned the minimum that you must have on your bank account. Besides that, they will ask you to provide more data about your financial situation, businesses, investments, property, and more.

5. Final Steps

The last step before you get this form of permission to stay in Spain for a long time is an interview in the embassy. Be sure to bring all of your documents with you as proof of identity and other requirements. In the end, you will get a bill for paying for this service.

The price of getting this model of visa is quite different in many countries. In most cases, it is under $100, while people who are living in the United States will have to pay slightly over that sum. The most expensive is for people living in Canada, where you will have to pay over $500 for this visa.

The Bottom Line

The average time for getting this permission is around one month, but the number of people applying could affect it to be even longer. It is very important to know that you will need a special form of ID when you arrive in the country. Also, be sure to always carry your passport with your while being there since the visa will be printed inside.

Moreover, you will have around three months to apply for residence in the country upon arrival. It is not a surprise that many people choose this option for their retirement. Spain has excellent healthcare, which you can acquire by getting full citizenship. Also, there are many attractive things to see in this European country that are related to history, art, nature, the sea, and much more.