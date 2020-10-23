Building A Successful Wedding Website – 2020 Guide

A wedding is a magical and heartwarming event preparation of which demands so many efforts and time. Years back, lovebirds used to request dedicated agencies; however, these days, we have specialized web and mobile solutions to take care of wedding planning.

We shall explore what it takes to make an online wedding serviceable to turn the process of preparing for the wedding and holding it enjoyable and pleasant. First things come first. Let’s figure out why it makes sense to create one.

Reasons to design a wedding site:

It’s a convenient tool. Diverse software helps us in various cases, so why shouldn’t it assist with wedding preparation procedures?

It saves time. The majority of services could be ordered remotely, meaning online, so betrothed pairs don’t have to go everywhere personally. Moreover, guests can apply those websites as well, say, to buy wedding presents online.

It provides ample opportunity. Every wedding planner platform offers many more possibilities than a traditional wedding agency. Let’s say the staff of a usual agency wouldn’t go to purchase presents instead of the guests, and online solutions will take care of that issue.

Monetization models of wedding resources

Every wedding program shall make money, and while creating such a site, one should consider this aspect carefully. There exist multiple approaches for an online system to earn; thus, we’d like to enumerate the most common ways:

Online shopping. Owners of such software profit when users buy goods via their brainchildren. Newlyweds can purchase stuff for their house, and their relatives can choose wedding gifts. In this case, a business will also save on overheads because it obtains items from affiliate companies without storing them.

Service booking. Here the approach is similar to the one mentioned above. Revenue can be driven if users order services on the website since they’ll pay specific commissions.

Money requesting. Betrothed pairs might decide to get money (cash) as a wedding gift. They will probably need to pay commissions in that event, and that fee depends on a particular platform applied. However, when you develop your website, you could provide guests with an option to pay commissions by themselves. You can learn more at agilie.com.

Honeymooning. Believe us. Users’ll highly appreciate it if your wedding solution would also help with arranging the honeymoon, and, of course, that’s another monetizing source for you as an owner.

Critical functions of wedding planner programs

While building an online wedding system, you must ask yourself what features will help your resource become one of the best sites. The below-presented functionality is critical to design a demanded and successful wedding solution.

# Registry

It all starts with the creation of users’ accounts.

It would be a smart idea to ask people some questions. Thus, the answers will help you understand what that soon-to-be-wed couple expects to have on their wedding day. Such questionnaires can clarify preferences for presents and choose the date. All the data will get stored at the account.

While working on a user’s account, your task is to help engaged couples facilitate the whole process of planning their wedding and let them enjoy that hustle.

# List of presents

Wedding planning software is designed to help guests figure out what gifts newlyweds expect to receive. It also serves to advise where to find a specific item. Why not make the process of selecting and purchasing wedding gifts enjoyable and unforgettable? Here’s what it takes:

Gift preferences. The questionnaire we’ve mentioned earlier will help with that. So, let plighted lovers specify what they’d like to get: a present, cash, or maybe both.

Being creative. It’s about a wedding day. Thus, people will love some original advice and ideas on arranging the event’s preparation and event uniquely and memorably.

The list of gifts. Betrothed pairs can make a list of particular items they prefer, meaning their relatives and friends will get a chance to choose things from that list to buy.

Shared presents. Wedding presents can be pretty expensive. It would be a great advantage if your website could allow guests to purchase particular items on the list together.

Notifying system. A wedding platform could also inform engaged couples when a particular present from their list is bought.

Everything in one place. You must admit how convenient it is to solve all the issues employing one single solution. Thus, think of the possibility of providing guests with access to online resources to purchase presents from the list. Then, people will manage to buy gifts in a few clicks only.

# Wedding papers

Plighted lovers will need to prepare online invitations and similar papers, and a wedding program can assist with fantastic design. Why not provide fiancé and fiancée with several templates? It’d be smart to keep it customizable, so newlyweds can change fonts and put pictures.

# Planning means

The plighted twosome needs help to plan and arrange every detail on time, and a wedding system shall assist with that.

We’re talking about specific technical tools to simplify the preparation, for instance:

making a checklist of all things to be done (with deadlines);

giving the instruments to update that list;

sending reminders when deadlines are approaching.

# List of guests

Lovebirds need to make a list of people with whom they’d like to celebrate their wedding. That list could include the food preferences of guests, possible allergies, etc. That will make sure that every person will enjoy the wedding feast.

# Arranging honeymoon

Not all wedding sites help with honeymooning, thus, if yours does, you’ll manage to attract a wider audience of engaged couples. The software can assist with planning after-wedding trips, reserving hotel rooms, getting tickets, and the like. You could also provide some useful tips regarding how to arrange a perfect honeymoon.

# Boutique

The wedding boutique function is of great importance. The idea is to find well-known brands and to partner with them, allowing guests to buy products online. In the best-case scenario, the stores’ range of your service shall continuously expand.

Conclusion

Here are the last few hints and tips on wedding website development. They’ll help you create a truly great wedding platform:

establish partnerships with manufacturing companies;

analyze the market to see who your competitors are;

find qualified development specialists who have the right expertise.

As you can see, it’s not rocket science to develop a great wedding planning service. Just remember our advice and suggestions to make sure your solution succeed and prosper.