Steve Jobs’ Daughter Makes Modeling Debut

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Steve Jobs, made her modeling debut on the Paris fashion show this week. The 23-year old wore a Coperni neon green shirt, black mini skirt, platform flip-flops, and futuristic white sunglasses with orange lenses.

A gold foil wrap and yellow mash cap were also part of the Jobs’ ensemble. The model gushed about the show on her Instagram page while sharing exclusive photos and a video from behind-the-scenes.

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” she wrote in the caption. “It was an honor to be a part of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !!”, Jobs captioned.

Eve also paid tribute to her late father, co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, by carrying an “Origami” bag that was inspired by the curving shape of the iPhone photo app icon. The accessory was designed by Vaillant and Meyer.

Jobs mostly stayed away from the spotlight for years after her father died in 2011. Just recently, in 2019, Eve captivated the public as an equestrian. She made her debut in horse jumping at the Pan American Games where she was in the group of the top rider in the country. “I have always had a love and appreciation for animals and I think that passion was evident pretty early on”, Jobs stated after the games.

Before taking a shot at the modeling career, Eve graduated from Stanford University majoring in science technology. However, last year, she booked her first modeling job for Glossier. Eve modeled alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls.

Steve Jobs died from pancreatic cancer on October 5th, 2011. The business mogul and an investor has one daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs (43) with his first wife Chrisann Brennan. With Laurene Powell, Steve had two more kids – Reed Jobs (30), and SIenna Jobs (26).