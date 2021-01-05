You log in to social media and start scrolling through your news feed while watching one video after the other only to be interrupted by a skippable ad. What do you do? Watch it or skip it?

Now consider you’re on the other side of this situation, running a social media video ad campaign? How to make sure that your ads are not skipped? How to make sure that viewers hooked on to your video ad from the very first frame?

We discuss this and more handy tips to easily create standout video ad campaigns in this article with the help of tools like Clipchamp.com free video editor.

Here are 3 Easy Steps to Plan a Social Media Video ad Campaign

Step 1: Choose the Type of Video ad

Market Research is the key ingredient and must be done before jumping on to an idea. Does the idea match with the market insights? Your target audience’s insight should match the overall tone and message of your social media ad for it to land successfully.

Choose the social media platform you’d like to run the ad on so that you can plan the footage and message accordingly.

Different types of Video ads on Social Media

Micro-Content- Micro-Content has the most successful click-through with messaging in a tight format of 15-60 seconds depending on the platform it’s on. These videos are usually vertical and can be boosted on Instagram stories, Facebook Watch, TikTok, and YouTube shorts. If you are creating a social media ad for this format your videos should gain attention in the first three seconds with the help of visuals in case the user’s app is on the silent setting for auto-play videos. These videos usually come with an affiliated link like a swipe up to the website or product.

UGC- User-generated content can feature candid customer testimonials talking about your product or services and their experiences with your brand. This can be made into mini-documentaries revolving around real-life stories. UGC’s will spike your engagement rate as viewers will find familiarity with the content.

Demo- They usually focus on a product line showcasing in-depth features and specifications that are otherwise overlooked or omitted in brand films. These are long-duration videos and are used in a competitive market where detailed specifications matter to the buyers, for example, Smartphones, Gadgets, and Cars.

Animated- They can be explainer videos, tutorials, or can be completely fun if your product or service is targeted towards kids. Although the engagement in animated videos can be lower as there is a lack of human presence.

Collaboration- Social Media is dominated by Celebrities, Influencers, and Micro-Influencers and they’re the source to reach out to potential customers. Your social media video ad can feature those influencers using your product. Them sharing the video ad will result in increased engagement and reach of your product as well. However, it is extremely important to choose your influencer wisely as different influencers have a different hold over a variety of demographics. If you’re just starting you can choose micro-influencers to spread the word with your video ads.

Brand short films- These work brilliantly while relying on a good storyline. These fictional films can show characters interacting with your product or the video ad could just be around a story with your branding at the end. If you have the budget you can take the help of a brand filmmaker to direct your ad. Brand short films can evoke emotions amongst the audience while having a high engagement on social media. These ads are tough to make but if done correctly will work wonders for your brand. The tonality of your brand should be intact all over the video ad.

Mini-Series- Having a mini-series featuring a few clubbed short films or mini-documentaries can build familiarity and increase the recall value of your brand.

Behind the scenes- Video ads featuring behind the scenes can highlight the way products are manufactured. Showing the process out there for the viewers with the help of video ads builds authenticity and credibility.

Take a look at this behind the scenes video by McDonald’s:

Embed YouTube video

Step 2: Use a template

Worried about being able to edit a professional looking video ad? It can seem daunting but it doesn’t have to be hard. You can use a free video template for any industry, and fully customize it to make it your own.

This is especially budget-friendly since you can use tried and true video ad formats made by creative professionals which will be engaging for sure, all at no cost!

Using templates also ensures that social media video ads you make will be accurate in terms of aspect ratio and video format.

Step 3: Distribute your Video ad smartly

Now that you have your Social Media Video ad ready, it’s very important to distribute it strategically in the market so that you can increase the ROI (or return on investment) of the ad. You can make your ad more efficient by geo-targeting it on different platforms.

Geo-Targeting and its benefits

Geo-Targeting is a tool that helps you target your ads based on the location of your target audience. If you want your brand to expand you can target your ads to locations which you would not have been able to cover.

While creating your Social Media Video ad campaigns on different social media such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter you can choose any particular location be it a city, town, state, or country on a blanket level. This is subject to your budget and duration for your ad. It is best to target a location where you think your target audience is most active, you can further customize the demographics based on gender, interests, and age.

Now that you know how to plan a Social Media Video ad Campaign you can sign up for free to start using social Media ad templates that will meet all your needs!