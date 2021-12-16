What Are Sourcing Agents & 6 Ways They Can Improve Your Business

As a vendor, reseller, or even a drop shipper that orders their products from overseas, there’s nothing more time-consuming than managing your international supply chain. All of this especially goes if you’re planning on selling many different products (that all come from different manufacturers) at the same time.

But what if we told you there’s a way you don’t have to deal with the hassle of sourcing products from another country at all? That you could leave it all to the hands of professionals while you focus on other aspects of growing your business?

These business professionals are called sourcing agents, and their services are your ticket to developing your business in the quickest way possible.

Here’s how.

Sourcing agents and their services

You can think of China sourcing agents as your main advisors for everything related to the products you’re sourcing from overseas. They ensure everything is running smoothly, from fulfilling your product quality requirements to finding the best supplier for your current needs – basically everything and anything.

You won’t have to spend hours upon hours on research and quality control, your sourcing agent will do it all on your behalf. It may seem like an unnecessary expense for something you can do by yourself, but hear us out – there are many incredible benefits to these services you wouldn’t like to miss out on.

So, let’s talk about how sourcing agents can help you improve your business a bit more.

1. Time efficiency

Everybody knows that time is money in the business world. Sourcing agents can help you boost your business by saving you large amounts of time you’d spend on research and seemingly endless correspondences with your supplier. They already have their own supplier networks, so they’re able to get you what you need extremely quickly.

All of this allows you to focus on improving your brand even further. You’ll have more free time to invest in other important aspects of your company, which will help you grow your business in no time whatsoever.

Besides that, you won’t have to deal with „bad investments“ (that cause your business to slow down) any longer, as you’ll have access to quality suppliers right off the bat.

2. Cost-effectiveness

Besides time, doing market research in countries far from your home such as China could take tons of your money to be done properly. Even if you can afford to travel to the country in question, there’s no guarantee you’ll come back with the information you need.

Sourcing agents, on the other hand, already have knowledge about the market in question that will help you maximize your profits while reducing your costs in a major way.

Besides that, as noted at JustChinaIt, a good sourcing agent in China can negotiate the prices for you much more effectively than you’d do it yourself. All of this could save you thousands of dollars in the long run, so it’s certainly an investment worth making.

3. Minimize the risks of encountering a fraudulent supplier

There’s nothing more discouraging than getting scammed by a manufacturer, especially when you’ve just started developing your business idea. It could ruin your business plan in its entirety, as it prevents you from reaching your short-term goals by messing up your budget for the upcoming period.

Hiring a sourcing agent can reduce the risk of that ever happening down to zero, especially if you’ve chosen yours as carefully as possible. As we’ve already mentioned before, sourcing agents have the skills and the knowledge necessary to identify the best possible suppliers according to your specific needs and requirements.

4. Avoiding misunderstandings

Cultural and language barriers can be a real issue when doing business overseas. Some misunderstandings are bound to happen, which can be incredibly frustrating at times.

Having someone who understands the foreign customs, business etiquette, and speaks their language on your team can make these issues disappear. It’s just another huge benefit of hiring a sourcing agent for all of your product sourcing needs.

Now, of course, we’re not saying you wouldn’t be able to communicate with foreign suppliers on your own, as almost every company has an English representative nowadays. We’re just saying it’s easier to avoid misunderstandings when you have someone who’s native to the culture by your side. Sourcing agents in China can help accelerate the negotiation process in a major way, so hiring them is certainly something worth considering, especially if you’ve encountered issues of this nature beforehand.

5. On-site information and quality verification

As we’ve already mentioned before, taking a trip overseas to make a deal with a supplier is usually not worth your time or money. However, having some real-time info about the production and shipping processes would be more than useful to you and your business.

Luckily for you, a good sourcing agent can provide you with all of that in a very short time span! All you need to do is find someone who’s knowledgeable about your target country and market and whose services fit your budget properly.

6. Avoid middlemen

If you’ve been talking to some sellers who have conducted their business through websites such as Alibaba, they’ve already told you to avoid middlemen at all costs. There are many reasons why you should probably follow this advice, but the main one is that middlemen tend to cut your profits substantially.

Even though China sourcing agents fall into the „middlemen“ category as well, they’re not working for the interests of the suppliers or their respective companies – they’re working for you. This allows you to bypass all other types of middlemen as effectively as possible and maximize your company’s profits.

The bottom line

Sourcing agents could help you improve your business in more than just one way. As long as you do your research and choose the sourcing agent carefully, you’ll quickly see your company grow and prosper – we’re sure of that!

Overall, we hope our article helped you understand the topic in question a bit better and we wish you the best of luck in all of your future endeavors.