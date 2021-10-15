Which Are The Best Serums For Hair Growth?

Maintaining healthy and thick hair seems a tough nut to crack in today’s era of a hectic lifestyle. However, with proper care and a few efforts, one can take a step towards healthy and damage-free hair. Using just shampoo and conditioners is not enough. Therefore, experts recommend using hair serums to minimize hair fall and enhance the growth of hair.

Hair serum is a watery solution that is generally applied to the hair to keep the hair fresh, healthy and frizz-free. Very often people confuse this product to be a conditioner, but it is very different. Using hair serums adds strength and volume to the brittle and dry hair. Unlike other hair products, it penetrates the scalp at a faster rate to repair damaged hair and add shine to them. Apart from treating damaged hair, hair serums also safeguard them from further damage. Let us look at some of the best serums that are proven to enhance hair growth:

1. Restore Hair Thickening Serum by Earthyskin

One of the most effective serums in the market, the Restore hair thickening serum is the natural solution that you’ve been searching for. Being based on Ayurveda herbs and traditions, Earthyskin has been one of the best natural self-care companies of recent times. Specifically designed to improve the growth and thickness of your hair, this serum brings along a bag full of benefits for the hair.

It’s an all-in-one hair solution as it works to make the hair thicker, nourishes the scalp, reduces the chances of hair fall by strengthening the hair follicles, and encourages healthier and problem-free hair. Having the goodness of several beneficiary herbs like rosemary, aloe vera, lavender, and caffeine, the Restore hair thickening serum is a natural miracle to improve the health and appearance of your hair. Its natural ingredients and its effective results are the reason for it to become so popular in just a short span of time.

2. Advanced Hair Serum by Vegamour

Free of any toxic substances, carcinogens, and harmful side effects, this serum has been formulated with bioavailable Phyto-actives that work to rebalance the growth cycle while minimizing hair fall. A revolutionary improved formula, this advanced hair serum is even more effective than its previous version.

The beneficial CBD terpenes penetrate easily through the initial layer of the dermis, nourishes and moisturizes the hair follicles present at the root level. This enables the ingredients present in the serum to circulate more effectively to the damaged parts to strengthen the roots and increase the density, thickness, and volume of hair. It’s a total package of hair care as it focuses on enhancing hair growth while working on improving the overall health of your hair. Its topical application is known to be the most beneficial.

So, take a few drops of the hair serum and apply it directly to the scalp. Disperse the serum evenly and use your fingertips to massage the scalp well. It works best when applied to dry or towel-dried hair. This is a leave-in hair product, so style your hair normally after applying it. One may apply it every day to see the best results.

3. Serum For Dry Hair by Livon

Designed specifically for people battling dry and rough hair, this hair serum takes complete care of your locks and delivers results quickly. Works against several hair problems, it’s the perfect medium to treat several problems like hair loss, brittle hair, slow hair growth, and frizzy hair.

Made with argan oil, micro-smootheners, and vitamin E, the serum works to give your hair all the nutrients it needs. The smoothness adds to your hair cannot be compared to any other product on the market. This serum is well known for its results which can be clearly seen within a few weeks of using this serum. Our hair is the most prone to breakage and damage when they are dry and lifeless.

Hence, making sure to never let your hair stay dry and dull for a long time is very crucial. Apart from breakage, dry and dull hair tends to be the initial stage of several other hair problems. This is where this serum comes into play as it is proven to be safe for use by all kinds of hair.

4. Extraordinary Hair Serum by L’Oreal Paris

One of the best unisex hair serums, this hair serum consists of 6 rare flower oils and other beneficiary natural oils in its formula. Having a lightweight and lovely smell is just a bonus that comes along with several advantages of this serum. The best aspect of this hair serum is that it serves multiple purposes. One can use this serum for uses such as air-drying, heated hairstyling, and pre-washing.

One may even use it as an overnight hair treatment to give yourself deep hair nourishment. No matter how you decide to use it, its results won’t differ. This serum is a great medium to improve the growth of your hair, nourish your hair, maintain a healthy scalp, and make your hair appear beautiful and thick. It provides moisture to the hair and seals the hair cuticle to prevent it from losing moisture. Consistent use of this serum will help you in getting smooth, shiny, and frizz-free hair.

5. Gloss Hair Serum by Streax

Want sleek, shiny, and manageable hair every day? Look, no further from here! Now get gorgeous and salon-fresh hair at the comfort of your home. Having an abundance of macadamia oil and vitamin, this serum is very handy to treat those annoying hair problems. It works to nourish, strengthen, add vitality, and shine to the hair strands. It does all of this while making your hair frizz-free and easy to manage.

Having the unique quality of being a shine enhancer, the serum adds a glossy and shiny touch to your hair. Strength, thickness, shine, growth – you name it, this serum will provide it. Even if you have healthy and problem-free hair, you would still want to enhance the appearance of your hair and make them glossy and shiny naturally. Having such a diverse range of benefits, this serum has to form a part of your hair care rituals.

There is a reason hair serums have become a part of several hair care traditions. They are very effective and easy to wear, so do not overthink and get yourself a natural hair serum today. Make sure that the serum fits your requirements and does not involve any sort of chemicals as its ingredients. The more your hair products are based on natural ingredients, the safer and healthier it is going to be for your hair.