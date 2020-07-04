How to Sell Your House Without a Real Estate Agent in Virginia

The process of selling a house can be quite annoying. Many people are discouraged at the start and they decide on hiring a real estate agent to finish the work for them. However, there is no need to feel like this. There are so many benefits of selling your house on your own, and it’s not so complicated at all. You can even make a good profit out of it.

Keep in mind that you lived there, you have a special connection to your house and you know every unique little detail about it. A real estate agent will probably look at your house superficially, so you can take advantage of your position and your perspective. People like to see personal details and remember them, so this is a good opportunity to connect with potential buyers.

First of all, you will have to invest time and patience. You can always find help, you can hire a lawyer to take care of all the legal and financial paperwork for you.

As for the other steps, we will lead you through the process of selling your house and prepare you for everything you should know about it.

Collaborate with House Buying Companies

First of all, if you are not willing to go through the complete process, you can consider selling your house to the home buying companies. For them, the quality of the house you want to sell is irrelevant. This is a good opportunity if you are not willing to make any repairs and to lose time in preparing a house for the market. They will spare you from stress, and make it easier for you. Also, you don’t have to worry and be distrustful, they will buy your house for a fair price.

Still, finding the best possible house buying company is a tough challenge. Internet technology allowed many of them to advertise online. Unfortunately, not all of them are equally good. If you struggle to find one, you might want to check www.avantehomebuyers.com. Check out which options you have and how the entire process functions.

Get Your Home Ready

As you probably know, the first thing you need to do before even put your house on the market is to prepare it and make it desirable. There are many ways to do that. The goal is actually to make potential buyers feel like they belong there. They need to imagine themselves there, rather than seeing signs of your personality everywhere, so remove items like family photographs.

The next thing to do is to clean the place till it glows. If you have a big house this can be exhausting for you to do. However, there are many professional home cleaning services you can hire for a reasonable price. Honestly, there is always a difference between amateur cleaning and a professional deep clean.

After that, you can find a friend that can walk with you through the house and tell you objectively how it seems to him and point out some issues you might overlook.

Several different moves might make your house more attractive. The house should not look intrusive, so think about repainting walls in some neutral color. Also, it is a good thing to make it warmer, so putting rugs or decorative candles can help you with that.

Research the Market and Set the Price

If you’re selling your home without an agent, you need to be objective. Don’t make the mistake of thinking your home is worth more than it is.

Put your emotions aside and set the price according to the real market. If you are not exactly sure how to do this, you can find some online pricing calculators, and based on objective factors like the number of rooms, square footage, and location it will estimate your house. Maybe you can also check to see at what price comparable homes in your neighborhood are selling for.

In the end, you can make things easier for yourself by hiring an appraiser to give you an estimate of your house.

Advertise Online

Interestingly, in the old days, people would put a sign on their yard and hope for the best. Nowadays we have so many options on how to advertise the thing we sell. Keep in mind that many homebuyers will start their search online. There are so many sites where you can put your ad, some of them are free and some will charge you a minimal price for your ad.

A good advertisement will finish half the job. In the ad itself, the house should attract customers and look desirable. The more sites you put on, the more people will see it. You can also announce to your neighbors, involve your friends, ask around if anyone is buying a house.

Give a Detailed Description of Your House

The first thing everyone would look for is pictures of your home. Think about hiring a professional photographer to take photos of the house as appealing as possible. Both exterior and interior should be included. You should put all the basic information, such as location, price, number of rooms, especially bedrooms and bathrooms. It is a good thing to highlight the improvements if you had them. Also, you can mention if you have a pool in your yard or a nice view of nature. Feel free to highlight the benefits of your house.

Be Patient

There is no guarantee this will be an easy and quick job to do. You need to prepare yourself for many rejections, tiring questions from buyers, and constant calls. You never know what will happen, maybe you will sell your house to the first buyer, maybe many of them will pass before someone decides to take it.

The goal is to be patient and to host everyone with a smile on your face. Everyone reacts to positive vibrations, so your approach will affect their decision. Remember, even professional agents are in no rush to close the deal. In case you do not feel comfortable with the client’s offer, there is no need to make agreements.

The good thing you have total control over the sale, so you can choose the buyer and set the terms that suit you.