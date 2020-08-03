8 signs you need brake repair

Having a car is a great thing. Whether a car is just one means of transportation for you, or you are a passionate car enthusiast, this four-wheeler changed the world and the way we travel a long time ago.

Cars have a number of advantages, so, if we were to list them now, it would take a lot of time. However, today we will not talk about the benefits and advantages that the car brings. The topic of our today’s article is the “darker” side of car ownership. We mean breakdowns, repairs, costs, etc.

When a car breaks down, it is simply an awkward situation for the owner. If it is a major breakdown, then the awkward situation turns into a nightmare because it is also a big expense for the budget. However, all this can be prevented by regular servicing and maintenance of your vehicle. Also, the manufacturer gives recommendations for the time when it is necessary to perform service, so there is really no reason not to prevent higher costs, but above all to drive a safe and reliable car.

Speaking of safety, probably the most important part of the car is the braking system that ensures that you are as safe as possible, but also safe for other road users. The fact is that you cannot maintain this system yourself because you are not trained for something like that. Therefore, you must take the car to a car mechanic.

But how do you know that the brakes actually need repair? What signs indicate that a mechanic should check your brake system and make repairs or replace parts if necessary? You can read all about this below because we have prepared 8 signs that indicate you need brake repair. So, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

What does brake repair actually include?

Yes, a good question is what is actually meant by repairing or maintaining brakes? How does it even come to be necessary to change parts in the brake system? Quite simply, the parts in the brake system start to wear out since the very first ride. Literally, every time you apply the brakes, the brake pads wear out.

Therefore, maintenance and repair in the braking system include various components. For example, mechanics are busy around brake pads, rotors and calipers, etc. All the mentioned parts belong to the braking system and must be checked during the maintenance of the brakes.

8 signs you need brake repair

Now, let’s check what clear signs the vehicle sends us when something is wrong with the brakes.

1. Strange noises

Given that we mentioned earlier that brake pads wear, it makes sense that when worn, they produce a certain sound. Any sound coming from the brakes is more than a clear signal that you need to visit your car mechanic.

Whether it is growling, scratching or grinding sound, there is no doubt your brakes are not in a satisfactory condition and that the intervention of a car repair shop will be required.

We must also mention that of all the mentioned sounds, “the best” one you can hear is scratching. This means that the brake pads are not completely worn out, and you still have time to replace them. However, if you hear a heavy grinding sound, then it is really critical and there may have been damage to the rotor. This is a serious safety problem that can lead to melting of the metal which would later cause the brakes to stick! Therefore, any sound coming from the brakes is a clear sign you need to go to a car repair shop.

2. Glazed rotors

Yes, believe it or not, rotors are a sensitive part of the braking system. Okay, not so sensitive, but if they come in contact with the brake pad metal, then they really become sensitive as we explained in sign no.1.

However, not only contact with metal is a problem, but also excessive braking. For example, if you brake suddenly at higher speeds, this will cause the brakes temperature to increase. An increase in temperature leads to heating and even burning of the metal. A sign of this is a black circle that is usually clearly visible on the rotor, but also blue traces.

3. Sensitive brakes

Well, it might be better to say extremely sensitive brakes. What this means? Simply, when you step on the brake, the car should stop gradually, not to get stuck. You don’t want your car to be jerked by the brakes whenever you need to apply them.

What is actually causing this problem? Well, the mechanic will probably tell you that the rotors are a problem, that is, they are not equally worn. In addition, brake fluid replacement may be required.

4. Insensitive brakes

Of course, the brakes can also be insensitive. This is the situation when you have to hit the brakes hard, down to the floor, to stop the car. Unfortunately, this is also very dangerous and requires repair or replacement of certain parts.

To be precise, the problem may be in the brake fluid, there is not enough of it or that it contains air bubbles. Brake pads are also a possible problem. If they are quite worn, they should be replaced.

5. Leaking brake fluid

We have previously mentioned that the lack of brake fluid as well as the presence of air bubbles in it can cause a problem with the brakes, and thus the need to go to a mechanic. However, another problem, which we did not talk about earlier is the brake fluid leakage.

Logically, this fluid needs to be in the system and in the supply hoses, not outside them. So, the next time you see a puddle under your car after it has been parked, be sure it is a leaked brake fluid.

6. Wobbling or vibrating

Have you ever felt the steering wheel or the brake pedal in your vehicle shake or vibrate? If so, no doubt, you have problems with the brakes, to be precise, you have a problem with the rotor.

This time, the problem is the unevenness of the rotor surface. Also, uneven rotor thickness can cause shaking and wobbling. We must also mention the brake caliper, another component in the braking system. It can happen that the brake caliper does not release properly, which causes the same feeling of wobbling and shaking.

7. Pulling to one side

If you feel that your car is behaving strangely when braking, it is pulling to one side, then there is no doubt, it is a problem with the brakes.

However, the problem may be brake fluid, or the presence of some particles and foreign matter inside of it. It needs to be replaced.

8. Brake light

The last, and easiest sign that the car sends you when something is wrong with the braking system is the brake light that is on. This lamp is located on the instrument panel and glows red or yellow. Regardless of the color, it indicates the same thing, and that is the problem with the braking system on your car.