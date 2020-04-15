These Are the Richest Actors in the World in 2020

Acting is one of the careers where a person could get huge profit. Some of the Hollywood’s A-listers today are worth hundreds of millions of dollars. There are some actors who earn small amounts of money while others quickly become rich. Becoming wealthy in Hollywood isn’t as easy as it may seem.

There’s a long path before achieving a superstar status. A great number of actors fought a lot to earn the respect of public.

Here is the list of the 10 richest actors in the world in 2020.

10. Sylvester Stallone – $400 million

Sylvester Stallone is famous for his roles in Rocky and Rambo, some of the greatest movies of all time. They generate almost $4 billion and are adding a lot to Sylvester’s net worth. Recently he appeared in The Expendables and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 as Ravager, which surprised many of his fans. This actors’ full name is Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone. He wrote Rocky back in 1975, a movie that got nominated for two Academy Awards. Sylvester Stallone’s current net worth is around $400 million.

9. Jack Nicholson – $400 million

Jack Nicholson played in many famous movies such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest or The Shining, The Bucket List, The Departed, Batman and As Good as It Gets. His high net worth puts him in the 9th spot on this list.

8. Amitabh Bachchan – $400 million

He is one of the best actors in Bollywood, or the Indian Film Industry. He became known back in the early 1970’s as India’s ‘angry young man’. He appeared in more than 190 films and is considered as an actor who has a huge influence in India as well as other parts of the world.

7. Adam Sandler – $420 million

He is an actor from America and has played a role in Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, Grown Ups, Click, Just Go with It and many other films. Adam is best known as a comedy actor, but he performed well in more serious roles as well.

6. Mel Gibson – $425 Million

He is one of the icons of Hollywood and is also a film director and producer. Gibson won many awards including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. He appeared in movies like Braveheart, We Were Soldiers, Anzacs, Signs, The Passion of the Christ.

5. George Clooney – $500 Million

George Clooney is the fifth wealthiest actor in 2020. Clooney is famous for his roles in Ocean’s Eleven, Three Kings and Syriana, some of the highest ranked movies of all time. He originally bacame known for his role in a TV show and movie ER in 1984.

4. Tom Cruise – $570 Million

Tom Cruise is famous for his roles in action movies. He worked for the Mission Impossible franchise and today has a net worth around $570 million.

3. Tyler Perry – $600 million

He is an American actor and director famous for his movies Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Daddy’s Little Girls and Why Did I Get Married. Tyler also writes movie scripts. His net worth is estimated to be around $600 million and it places him on the third place of this list.

2. Shah Rukh Khan – $760 Million

This Indian actor is also known as The King of Bollywood, since he appeared in more than 80 Hindi movies and won many awards, including his 14 Filmfare Awards. He bacame famous in 1992. with the movie Deewana.

1. Jerry Seinfeld – $950 Million

This actor is very close to becoming the first billionaire actor with his net worth of $950 Million. He earned a lot of money from his television sitcom Seinfeld. He played in movies such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and 30 Rock and Louie.