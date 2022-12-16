Advantages of Renting a Car in Spain and of the Most Beautiful Village on Costa Blanca

Imagine yourself finding your way through a picturesque countryside in Spain, riding along narrow cobblestone roads. You are breathing in the sea breeze and can’t help dancing to the music reaching to you from the outside. Welcome to a road trip through Spain!

When you rent a car in Spain, you can easily move across different locations, take photos of the most picturesque places and landscapes, and enjoy plenty of other advantages. Check out the best reasons why renting a car for a trip across Spain is a good idea.

1. You can explore small towns and villages

One of the pros of car rent is that you are flexible in managing your time when visiting different places. Besides, you have lots of freedom to keep up your own pace, stay at a particular location as much as you like, and change your plans on the spot. Renting a car opens up many adventures to you.

When traveling with a tour, you are most likely to miss plenty of appealing spots that are somewhere off the road. For example, on the road from Salamanca to Leon, you can visit the most picturesque Spanish towns and villages, such as Castrillo de loz Polvazares.

Taking a car for a rent means that you can explore small streets and windy roads and enjoy amazing architecture and scenery.

2. You can hit the coast easily

What kind of a trip to Spain it is if you do not spend a day or a half of it on sunny coasts? Still, if you are taking a tour, it will be less possible as when you are renting a car. You can go to the most distant coasts and enjoy the nature around: breathe in fresh air and admire the sandy beaches.

With a car, you can travel around different areas of Spain: from the north to the south. Thus, you will have the time of your life exploring the different locations. A great benefit of renting a car is being able to explore some of the least crowded spots that are not available for tourists on tours.

3. You can ride to the mountains

You can admire small towns and villages and explore the most distant beaches, but this is not everything that car rent gives you. Another incredible spot in Spain is its mountain areas. With a car, you can approach to some of the most exclusive trails for hiking. As such, you will open up a new opportunity to enjoy mountain views and go up some of the most beautiful mountains, hills, and caves.

Having a car when traveling around Spain provides you with a certain level of convenience that would have otherwise never been acquired with some public transport of tours. Now we want to tell you about one beautiful and unique place on Costa Blanca, which is not possible to visit as well if you don’t have a car.

Located on the Costa Blanca, Guadalest is a real tourist destination despite being just a small village. If you want to plan your trip there, be sure to know the distinct location: province of Alicante, the region of Murcia and Valencia. If you have heard about Benidown, Guadalest is just 25 km west of it. The village is so picturesque as it is located in Marina Baixa, which is a mountain region of Spain. The whole name of the village is El Castell de Guadalest, and it has deserved its attention among tourists not only by its name – the village is thriving and full of life when you get to it through the remote and windy roads.

History says that the moors founded the village. The oldest part of Guadalest is reachable only if you go on foot through a rock gateway. The ruins host a castle on the top and the church belfry. When seen from distance, these pieces of architecture have a striking view from the distance, attracting tourists. Nowadays, Guadalest is certainly a must-see for all who come to Alicante province. The village is a tourist attraction not only for those who have ended up in Alicante accidentally, Guadalest enchants tourists from different corners of the world and they come here on purpose. Its pristine beauty and magnificent location among the rocks marvels the eye of visitors.

Apart from nature and views, Guadalest is famous for its museums, so history lovers are particularly welcome here. However, that is not everything that the village can offer. For travelers who like to eat delicious food, Guadalest is also a perfect place to go on a gastronomical tour. All in all, mild climate, enchanting environment, and historical roots make Guadalest an appealing touristic destination.

If you ever plan to come to Spain and happen to be in the province of Alicante, come to visit the magnificent region of Costa Blanca and Guadalest village. Enjoying the beauties of this village, you could indulge in swimming in the Mediterranean Sea.