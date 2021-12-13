Comparing Red Light Therapy vs. Botox for Skin Rejuvenation – Which is Better?

Red light therapy (RLT) is best for skin rejuvenation because it helps to boost collagen production, which causes the skin’s natural healing process to help make new cells. Red light therapy has more benefits than Botox because it also stimulates the nerves in our bodies called c-fibers, which are responsible for producing pain relieving hormones called beta-endorphins.

Reasons why red light therapy is the best is that; it can be used on all skin types, it’s more beneficial to the skin, it works better, takes less time, it’s less expensive, it’s non-invasive, its effects are easily noticeable and long-lasting, and Red light therapy helps to heal wounds more quickly.

8 reasons why Red light therapy is better for skin rejuvenation than Botox

1. Can Be Used on All Skin Types

Red light therapy can be used on all skin types because it’s safe. Botox is only suitable for individuals with relatively thin skin who are not sensitive to its effects. (Including tanned skin).

Botox does not work for people with tanned skin because it breaks down the melanin pigment in skin, leading to a loss of skin color because of hypersensitivity reactions. (There is a special type of Botox for tanned skin, botulinum-a toxin). See more options on red light therapy devices for your skin rejuvenation journey.

2. Red Light Therapy is More Beneficial to the Skin

Studies have found that Red light therapy actually penetrates into the dermis of your skin where Botox does not even reach! Red light therapy repairs sun damage, plumps up wrinkles and stimulates collagen production. The results of this procedure take place under the skin of your face and neck.

Your whole body will benefit from it too, so you will look younger and healthier all over. Both men and women utilize this procedure successfully. You can expect a smoother, more toned complexion, firmer skin, less under-eye puffiness or dark circles, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, and tighter firm skin overall.

3. It Works Better

Red light therapy works better than Botox in two ways. First, Red light therapy does not have to be reapplied as often as Botox is. Red light can be applied just once weekly, whereas Botox has to be applied three or four times during the week for it to work its best.

Second, Red light therapy does not make your face look frozen with a blank stare like Botox tends to do in some people who try it out. Botox actually pulls on the muscles of the face, which freezes up the area where it was applied and can give you that frozen look that most people are trying to avoid when they go looking into skin rejuvenation procedures anyway.

Red light therapy works better than Botox for deep lines like frown lines between eyebrows (glabellar lines).

This means you can use Red light therapy on deep creases like forehead lines or smile/laugh lines as well as glabellar lines. However, Botox cannot even be injected past the hands and feet.

4. Takes less Time

A mild red light session takes only 12 to 16 minutes making it easier to fit into a busy schedule. To use this device, you need to schedule an appointment with your physician; however, after that, it is easy to use, and there is no worry about infection or any other complications.

Botox injections require a visit to the doctor’s office, can take up to 20 minutes and have side effects that may last up to 4 months. Also, a Botox session takes hours to complete, and it also requires a recovery period of several days. The procedure for each type of treatment varies: during a red light session, the client simply sits in front of a machine that emits non-toxic lights that emit no rays; however, during a Botox session, the client is required to lie down on a special table for 15 minutes.

5. Red Light Therapy is Less Expensive

Red light therapy is not as expensive because you do not need to use it as often, and the results of red light treatment can last for many years. You will save 30% to 50%+ off the cost of getting similar results with Botox. It costs only about $350-400 per treatment, but in Botox treatments, a series of injection sessions can cost up to $1000 per session. It’s a good investment because you can do it at home whenever you want to and no one will know about it anyway!

6. It is Non-invasive

Since Red light therapy is non-invasive and involves no injections, it does not hurt or cause any discomfort. Botox injections can be painful and require anesthesia. Red light therapy does not cause problems like headaches or eyelid drooping, whereas Botox injections may cause minor discomfort, bruising, redness, and face flushing. By increasing collagen production, elastin synthesis, and cell metabolism, Red light therapy is an effective treatment for anti-aging purposes.

7. Its effects are Easily Noticeable and Long-lasting

The success of Red light treatment can be monitored during treatment through computerized facial imaging; however, the effect of an injected Botox is not visible 48 hours after the injection. There is no downtime associated with the Red light therapy for skin rejuvenation procedures. This means that besides looking younger, healthier and more attractive right away after one treatment, your face will continue to look that way for the next 6 months or longer without additional treatments.

Your appearance of youthfulness can be prolonged by an occasional treatment every 6 months thereafter if desired. The biggest advantage of red light therapy is that it produces instant results and also keeps your face young and healthy-looking afterward just like Botox does but without any needles!

8. Red Light Therapy Helps to Heal Wounds More Quickly

Red light therapy stimulates cellular growth and cell reproduction, which speeds up the process of wound healing. It increases the levels of ATP in the cells, enhancing wound closure and reducing scarring. Studies have shown that Red light therapy is effective in accelerating wound healing rates by as much as 43% higher than untreated wounds.

Therefore, it can help to decrease the duration of open wounds and also prevent infections. However, Botox injections reduce inflammation and swelling that slows down the process of wound healing.

The above suggestions will help you understand that Red light therapy is one of the most effective skin rejuvenation treatments.