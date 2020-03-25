Pussycat Dolls Star Flashes Curves In Sports Bra During Hot Workout

DAILY STAR -03/25/2020: The coronavirus outbreak left a lot of people inside their houses, without much to do. This is why Nicole Scherzinger decided to share a workout video that could help all of those trapped inside their homes. Her boyfriend Thom Evans was next to her to make things more interesting.



Today, Nicole Scherzinger is all of us. She’s at her house self-isolating. But, this didn’t stop her from having a good time and working out.

Coronavirus pandemic affected her life as much as any person on the planet. Nicole just recently had her band Pussycats Dolls reunited, and they were preparing for a worldwide tour. Now, the journey has been canceled, and the girls are in self-quarantine.

Read Also: Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Insane Figure in a Leather Jumpsuit

The forty-one-year singer decided to work on her line during the break and to include her boyfriend in the process. Scherzinger already has a perfect body, but she’s never satisfied.

The pair went into their yard and took advantage of sunny weather to perform a string of exercises. The only issue is if you don’t have a partner, as most of their routines were done together.

While Nicole looks stunning in leggings and sports bra, both of which make her look in top form, her boyfriend took it all a step further. Evans was only in shorts, showing his perfect set of abs.

The Pussycat Dolls front-women captioned the video with: “Here are some easy, at-home workouts that you can try while self-isolating this week. Inspired by the amazing Glenn Higgins Fitness! If you try this at home, tag me! I want to see your workouts.”

The video attracted a lot of attention, as you can see from the comments of Nicole’s followers. 4.4 millions of them were glad to see both Nicole and Thom in this edition.

Source: dailystar.co.uk