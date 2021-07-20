9 Pros & Cons Of Wearing Prescription Sunglasses Indoors – 2021 Guide

The world can be a dark, blurry place if you don’t have good eyesight. Fortunately, there is more than one way that you can deal with that problem. The most obvious one would be to wear prescription glasses as most people do. The other solution is to wear contact lenses. However, both of those have their limitations and aren’t as versatile as they ideally should be.

But what about prescription sunglasses? Prescription sunglasses have been around for quite some time now, but they’ve only begun to gain traction in recent years and for a good reason. They look really good, and they make you look cool, but more importantly, they help you see in HD.

Now, many are still debating whether they need prescription shades or not. If you’re one of those people, you could probably use our help. To help you better understand prescription sunglasses, we’ve prepared a list of pros and cons, specifically for wearing them indoors, so when the time comes for you to decide whether you want to get one or not – you’ll be well informed.

Let’s start with the pros.

Pros Of Wearing Prescription Sunglasses Indoors

Now, it is always best to start on a positive note, so that is what we are going to do.

1. You’ll See Better

The most obvious and arguably the most important thing when it comes to prescription sunglasses is that they do improve your vision. They work just the same as a regular pair of glasses or contact lenses would. You visit your ophthalmologist, they prescribe you the appropriate lenses, and that’s it. No more straining your eyes while you watch TV or read daily newspapers or your favourite book. With prescription shades, you’ll finally be able to see crystal clear.

2. They’re Far More Comfortable Than Contacts

Now, many would argue that you can really compare contacts with glasses, but that’s absurd. They provide you with the exact same thing, so it is only appropriate that you compare them against each other and see which of the two works best for you.

Now, contacts can be really annoying and uncomfortable, especially if you would wear them underneath the sunglasses. Not to mention all the hassle with putting them in and removing them at the end of the day. With prescription sunglasses, you can just put one pair of eyewear on and have a perfect vision, as well as some tint and shade.

3. They Help You Avoid Eye Infections

Once again, we’re comparing them to contact lenses. It is pretty common for people that wear contact lenses to suffer from reoccurring eye infections. Eye infections are pretty common because you are putting your fingers in your eyes on a daily basis, sometimes even more than once.

But, dirty hands aren’t the only thing that can cause eye infections. Dirt and debris can easily get underneath your contact lenses without you even noticing, and after some time – that’s going to cause an infection.

With prescription sunglasses, on the other hand, the risk of eye infections is non-existent, at least in a sense where they would be the reason to cause an infection. Shades can even protect your eyes from debris and dust, which is a step further in eye infection prevention.

4. They’re Cheaper Than Contacts Or Two Pairs Of Glasses

Prescription glasses aren’t cheap, but when you compare the annual cost of contacts or buying a pair of regular prescription glasses and then another pair of regular sunglasses – it’s easy to see who the absolute winner is.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you’ll probably wear your prescription shades for more than a year, which in return makes them even more affordable.

5. They Look Cool

Ignore those who claim wearing sunglasses indoor isn’t cool. Just take one look at the shades from otticasm.com and try to imagine not looking cool wearing one of these shades – it’s impossible. The right pair of prescription sunglasses that fits your face can easily transform you into a super cool, mysterious guy or a gal – you just have to try.

Cons Of Wearing Prescription Sunglasses Indoors

Now, let’s take a look at the downsides.

6. Some Colour Accuracy Issues

Although not common, but in some cases, wearing tinted prescription sunglasses can skew our colour perception. This is commonly only a problem with those who already have issues differentiating colours, but it could happen to a regular Joe.

You would adjust pretty quickly, but still, watching a movie with tinted shades, for instance, will definitely ruin the colour grading the editors have done in the post-production.

7. They Could Be Too Dark

In most instances, you wouldn’t get a pair of sunglasses that are too dark if you were to wear them indoors. However, sometimes, accidents happen, and you end up with shades that are just too dark. That can cause some additional eye problems, and if you notice that everything seems too dark – don’t strain your eyes. Instead, revisit the doctor’s office or the place you’ve gotten your shades from and try and work out a deal to replace your lenses.

Seriously, do it right away. Straining your eyes in a dark environment will only make your eye problems worse.

8. If They’re Polarized – They’re Not Good

Polarized prescription sunglasses are great – for the outdoors. Wearing polarized lenses inside your house is not the best thing you can do. Polarization is a good thing if you have to protect your eyes from glare, but since there’s no glare indoors – these lenses are only going to make things worse.

For instance, reading anything off of a screen will be way harder than it should. It doesn’t matter whether a display is large or small or what type it is – polarized lenses will make the whole thing darker, and that will cause additional eye strain.

9. People Will Say Look At You Weird

Now, we know we’ve said that you will look cool wearing shades indoors, and we stick to what we’ve said, but we’re not all people. Most people react poorly when they see or talk to someone that is wearing sunglasses indoors, so if you do – prepare to be judged. We would advise you not to pay attention to it, but we are aware that it can be unpleasant sometimes, so instead, we’re warning you.

Conclusion

There you have it. Those were the pros and cons of wearing prescription sunglasses indoors. Now, if you just need these for outdoor use – don’t even think twice. Get them right away and forget about juggling two pairs of glasses every time you leave the house.