30 Most Powerful Positive Words That Start with F – 2021 Guide

Fashion! Fancy! Faithful! Favorite! Festival! Believe it or not there are lots of fascinating positive words that start with F that can do you a great favor in your daily talks and writings. Although F words may not the first ones that people usually think of, the English language is actually equipped with quite some positive words beginning with F that you could use to describe a person, a place, a feeling, an action and a lot more.
Positive words are the easiest and best way to help yourself to obtain a positive vibe and attitude towards life!
1. Fabulous
Definition: very good; excellent
Example: They’ve got a fabulous apartment in the centre of Paris.
2. Facilitate
Definition: to make something possible or easier
Example: The current structure does not facilitate efficient work flow.
3. Fair
Definition: treating someone in a way that is right or reasonable, or treating a group of people equally and not allowing personal opinions to influence your judgment
Example: It’s not fair that she’s allowed to go and I’m not!
4. Faithful
Definition: firm and not changing in your friendship with or support for a person or an organization, or in your belief in your principles
Example: His faithful old dog accompanied him everywhere he went.
5. Family
Definition: a group of people who are related to each other, such as a mother, a father, and their children
Example: I come from a large family – I have three brothers and two sisters.
6. Famous
Definition: known and recognized by many people
Example: Marie Curie is famous for her contribution to science.
7. Fancy
Definition: decorative or complicated
Example: I wanted a simple black dress, nothing fancy.
8. Fantastic
Definition: extremely good
Example: You look fantastic in that dress.
9. Fascinating
Definition: extremely interesting
Example: The book offers a fascinating glimpse of the lives of the rich and famous.
10. Fashion
Definition: a style that is popular at a particular time, especially in clothes, hair, make-up, etc.
Example: Long hair is back in fashion for men.
11. Fast
Definition: moving or happening quickly, or able to move or happen quickly
Example: Computers are getting faster all the time.
12. Favorable
Definition: positive or pleasing
Example: The movie received generally favorable reviews.
13. Favorite
Definition: best liked or most enjoyed
Example: This is one of my favorite restaurants.
14. Feeling
Definition: the fact of feeling something physical
Example: I had a tingling feeling in my fingers.
15. Festival
Definition: a special day or period, usually in memory of a religious event, with its own social activities, food, or ceremonies
Example: The New Orleans Jazz Festival is held every year in the spring.
16. Fine
Definition: good or good enough; healthy and well
Example: The apartments are very small, which is fine for one person.
17. First
Definition: (a person or thing) coming before all others in order, time, amount, quality, or importance
Example: I fell in love with him the first time I saw him.
18. Firm
Definition: certain and not likely to change
Example: Some people still claim that there is no firm evidence linking smoking with lung cancer.
19. Fit
Definition: healthy and strong, especially as a result of exercise
Example: I jog to keep fit.
20. Flawless
Definition: containing no faults or mistakes; perfect
Example: The countdown was flawless, and the space missile went off exactly on schedule.
21. Flexibility
Definition: the ability to change or be changed easily according to the situation
Example: The advantage of this system is its flexibility.
22. Flower
Definition: the part of a plant that is often brightly coloured and has a pleasant smell, or the type of plant that produces these
Example: They’ve got some beautiful flower beds in their garden.
23. Fond
Definition: to like someone or something very much; to like doing something
Example: My brother is fond of pointing out my mistakes.
24. Forgive
Definition: to stop being angry with someone who has done something wrong
Example: I can’t forgive someone who has treated me so badly.
25. Formal
Definition: public or official
Example: The government has issued a formal announcement on this matter.
26. Fortunate
Definition: receiving or bringing a good thing that was uncertain or unexpected
Example: You’re fortunate to have found such a pleasant house.
27. Fortune
Definition: a large amount of money, goods, property, etc.
Example: She inherited a fortune from her grandmother.
28. Founder
Definition: someone who establishes an organization
Example: She is the founder and managing director of the company.
29. Freedom
Definition: the condition or right of being able or allowed to do, say, think, etc. whatever you want to, without being controlled or limited
Example: I felt such a sense of freedom, up in the hills alone.
30. Friendship
Definition: a situation in which two people are friends
Example: Their friendship goes back to when they were at school together.
