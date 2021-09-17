10 Things to Know Before Playing Genshin Impact for the First Time

If you enjoy playing open-world action RPGs, then you should watch over one of the best gaming accomplishments of 2020, the Genshin Impact, since it will consume both you and your free time completely. Jokes aside, but once you experience the amazing world of Teyvat, you will hardly be able to hide away from its charms, especially because you can play the game on PS4, PC, iOS, and Android supported devices, and the list is about to get bigger in the days to come. Still, there are certain things to know before playing Genshin Impact for the first time, thus, read the following lines and find out what you should pay special attention to before starting the game.

1. The Progress

Once you experience the amazing charisma radiating all over the vastness the open world of Genshin Impact delivers, you would want to spend time doing nothing else but wandering without any particular goal. On your journey, you might find amazing stuff reflected in numerous hidden secrets, puzzles, and bosses of various levels, and it could be enough to entertain you for hours.

On the other hand, even if you might enjoy playing to the max, it is hard to advance in the game without following the main storyline. Namely, the more quests you finish, the more content you will unlock. Reasonably, your adventure rank will grow steadily and you will be able to access additional features as you make progress through the game by doing different quests.

2. Traveling

As we have already mentioned, the features you will be experiencing while roaming the open world of Genshin Impact represent a feast to the eye of any enthusiastic gamer, but the chances you are going to need a faster means of travel after a few hours in the game are major. Fortunately, game developers have been aware of that so they allowed the players to speed up things a little bit by interacting with Statues of Seven, Domains, Teleport Waypoints, and other important checkpoints you encounter on your journey. Thus, we advise you to activate them as soon as you catch sight of them so you could use them whenever you come in need later on in the game. Trust us, it will help you save both your time and your nerves.

3. Leveling Up

Even though you might be accustomed to leveling up your character by killing numerous enemies, things function a bit differently in Genshin Impact. Although this particular approach will get you some XP, we advise you to devote your time to go for character XP materials, since the amount of experience you will gather by obtaining it is incomparably higher. The most secure way for you to get XP materials is by farming the blossoms of revelation.

You will have to beat the enemies spawning from the blossom and will be rewarded upon dealing with them. The rewards are not free, though, since you must spend some resin in order to access them. Always make sure you level up your most S and A rank characters first since they will be the ones you will make use of the most as the story unfolds.

4. Ascension

Later on in the game, you will be able to level up your characters in 3 additional ways. Via ascension, you will increase your characters level limit, but you will first have to reach a certain Adventure level and utilize some materials. Also, at LF carry, you can find additional info on how to reach certain heights within few easy steps.

6. Constellation

Both the Traveler and other characters have their constellations, which enable them to develop or enjoy peculiar perks. Now, to upgrade the Traveler, you must acquire Memories, which is an element you will get by completing certain tasks on your journey. Both Anemo and Geo forms of a Traveler have their separate constellations, thus, you will have to find both types of Memories to unlock them.

On the other hand, Stellar Fortunas is what you will need to upgrade characters other than Traveler. It is of utter importance that all the other characters have their type of Stellar Fortunas, so upgrading is conditioned with what you find.

7. Talents

Last but not least are the talents. Namely, you can use them to increase different features of your character’s attack, but you can only make use of them once your character has ascended.

8. Weapons Upgrades

Similar to your character’s upgrade process, you can also increase your weapon’s level cap by ascending your character. Otherwise, you can refine a weapon using identically named materials as many as 5 times, while you can also increase your weapon’s level by using enhancement ore or other weapons as components.

9. Take Your Time

Although developing multiple characters might be something you have been accustomed to, we advise you to shift your focus to leveling up solely one major figure at the early stages of the game. Since we have already explained how characters gain higher levels, sharing the lot on the whole crew would be unwise, especially when you consider how hard it is to come by certain elements. Thus, take your time and evolve your crew slowly but firmly.

10. Resin

Resin is what resembles stamina in other online games you might have tried before. You can have as much as 120, and you will be granted more once you spend it. Unfortunately, you will recover resin really slowly, as slow as one piece every eight minutes. What you can do is transfer your regular resin to condensed resin, which will enable you to use it for some activities. Sadly, condensed variation does not work for every feature available, but you will learn that during the game since you will not use it in the early stages. Another thing important to mention is that you will be able to participate in the game even though you have zero resin left, only you will not be able to take the lot until your supplies are refiled.

Hopefully, the aforementioned pieces of information and advice will help you get started in Genshin Impact. We are sure you will fall in love with the game as soon as you enter the amazing world of Teyvat, you will not want to leave it that easily, thus, use your resin wisely and develop your characters with special attention to make progress fluently and without stalling.