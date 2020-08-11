Best 12v LED Strip Lights Waterproof 2020

Lighting has always been a very popular and common way of designing marvelous interiors. Since the early days, people have used candles in special ways to give light to their rooms. Once electricity came into the picture, lights underwent a revolution and seemingly nobody wanted to experience dark if they can choose the various shapes and sizes of home décor lighting.

Nowadays, with the advancements in technology, there is a new craze for the fans of bright lights. The LED lights, short for light emission diode, are everywhere, from average homes to giant billboards around your city.

When homes are concerned, led lights most often come in the form of strip lights easily attachable to any kind of surface. Not only is this convenient, but it is also very easy to use and maintain. LEDs are famously long-lasting and trusty, and they can shift through a wide variety of colors giving you nearly infinite combinations of RGB combinations.

In this article, there is going to be some word about the best 12V LED strip lights, that are also waterproof. In 2020, there are numerous options for you to get, and finding the right one can be a tough thing to achieve. This is why we decided to help you out and give you this guide of the best products currently on the market, in no particular order. For one of the best places out there to purchase your next LED strip light, visit www.lepro.com.

Best LED Strip Lights in 2020

Pangton Villa Kit

We start things off with a budget version, considering this LED string light costs only $14. Although its name suggests that it might be used best form outside use and decorating the exterior of your home, it actually does a great job inside. If you are a fan of mood lighting, set it up behind your TV, or somewhere else where it will give out a cool setting. There is a USB adapter included, meaning you can pair it up with any device that has this plug. The remote has a range of 26 feet at the most, and it fits best with TVs of 40 to 60 inches. It is waterproof as well.

Minger Dream Color

For a true rainbow RGB vise in your home, check out this amazing product. Although it is on the expensive side with a price of $40, it has tons of useful and nifty features like smartphone integration. It can even be synchronized with the music and ambient sound, thanks to its highly sensitive quality microphone. If you host frequent parties or if you own a café, club, or a pub, look no further than this string light for your lighting needs. Both 16 and 33 feet lengths are available, and it cannot be trimmed down so make sure you get the appropriate size. There are tapes and mounting clips included in the box. Of course, the lights are waterproof too.

DotStone Music

If music is important for you with your RGB LED waterproof string light, the DotStone Music is a great option for you. For a price of $26, it is right in the middle of the price range. It is able to glow all the time, and numerous light effects are there like fade and flash. The lights can change according to the music and you can control everything through the remote control with 24 buttons. The product has an ip65 waterproof rating, and two different lengths are available, 16.4 and 32.8 feet. Wi-Fi integration is also there.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus

Big-name brands are also in the game of string lights, and you can never go wrong with Philips no matter what you need. Their strip light is by far the most expensive one on the list at $64, and it is packed with features. There are multiple shades and light modes available. Both Google Home and Alexa compatibility are there, and it can pair up with smart light bulbs of other manufacturers. How cool is that? You can trim the string if needed, and it is advertised as having a lifespan of 22 years! If you want the best possible mood lighting while watching movies, this string light will blow your mind.

Micomlan Music Sync

As the name suggests, this is another model with great music integration. For around $57, you can get this absolute monster of a string light wheel of 82 feet. If all of the previous products were just too short for your needs, worry not as this one is made specifically for people in need of some serious RGB lights length. Moreover, you can trim it down if necessary, but you will need more connectors of course. There are 25 screw-in clips included in the box, and the LED lights have short circuit protection. A dedicated application exists for your smartphone, through which it is much easier to control everything than with the 20-button remote control.

Lighting Ever Flexible

We will finish things off with the cheapest string light out there, for those among you who really do not wish to break the bank. If you need something plain and simple that is only going to shine and nothing else, this $9 model is great. The string can be cut into smaller pieces, it does not heat much, and it has an expected lifespan of more than 50,000 hours. Since there is no power adapter included, you need to purchase one on the side. This makes it the best option for customers who have a spare adapter, or in the case where your lights malfunctioned and your adapter survived.

Takeaways

Out of these 6 different waterproof RGB LED string lights, there is something for every kind of customer. There are both high-end and budget-friendly options available, as well as different solutions based on where and how you plan to use it. NO matter if you want to decorate your gaming setup, bring some color around your TV in the living room, refresh your party place, or transform your yard, these lights are capable of anything. This is exactly why they are so increasingly popular, and there is no time like the present to purchase one!