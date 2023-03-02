Navigating the UK Fiancé Visa Application Process: A Step-by-Step Guide

In the beginning, you may ask why you need to apply for a fiance visa. If you are engaged to a British citizen or a person who already lives there (and settled), you need that visa to join them. The process is usually quicker than a regular visitor visa because you already have someone there to support your application.

People apply for this visa so they can marry their partner during the six months period. After getting married, the applicant can then apply for a spouse visa to remain in the UK with their partner

Applying for a UK fiancé visa can be a complicated process. Many aren’t sure how to handle the whole thing, as it requires plenty of documents and waiting for approval. Research the issue before applying at https://imperiallegal.com/media/articles/fiancee-visa-or-marriage-visa-what-visa-you-need-to-marry-in-the-uk.

Still, if you follow the steps we described below, you can make sure that you have everything you need to submit an application that will be approved by the authorities:

1. Check if you are eligible

The UK fiancé visa can be given to individuals who are engaged to a British citizen or a settled person in the UK. To be eligible, you must show proof that you are planning to get married to a particular person. The UK Home office may ask for additional proof you are indeed in a relationship with the person. They need to know every detail, and you must prove the relationship is genuine.

They may ask for photographs or even other proof like messages or calls. The thing is, you get the fiance visa for six months only, and you must get married during that time. So, you must prove your relationship is real, and not just document-motivated.

2. Gather your documents

As with every other application, you must collect all the documents needed to submit the application. Read the instructions carefully, so you can know what to focus on. Make copies of every document you need.

The UK fiancé visa application requires you to provide a range of documents to prove your identity and your intentions too. These include:

Valid passport

Proof of your relationship with your partner

Proof of your ability to support yourself financially in the UK

Proof that you intend to get married in the UK within six months of arriving

Proof of your English language ability

It seems like a lot, but without any of the required documents, your application will not even be seen by the authorities. Make sure that you have all of the documents before applying.

3. Fill up the online application form

As we live in a digital era, you can surely apply for a visa online. Sometimes, you may be asked to provide some documents personally, if possible. In most cases, the spouse can do that.

Still, you can apply for a UK fiancé visa online using the government’s official website. You must be very accurate in answering the questions and never lie to the British authorities so you can gain some benefit. Make sure you provide all of the required information.

4. Pay the application fee

Applying for a UK fiance visa is not for a fee. The cost may vary, but it’s about £1,500. Still, you may have additional costs to pay to the Home office to process your application.

You will need to pay this fee online when you submit your application. Make sure you keep a copy of the payment proof, in case they receive the money later. Also, if you’re denied this time, you will have to pay the fee again the next time you apply for a fiancé visa.

5. Book an appointment at a visa application center

After applying online and paying the fee, you will need to book an appointment at a visa application center. At the appointment, you will need to provide your biometric information as fingerprints and a photograph.

If you aren’t currently in the UK, you may receive a permit to enter the country to complete these things. Make sure you follow all the given instructions so you won’t miss any step. Don’t be afraid to talk openly to the authorities, but stay professional as you are in any other case.

6. Don’t miss the appointment

If you get an invitation for the appointment, that means you must be present there at the chosen moment. You may be asked to bring additional documents if authorities think it’s needed.

At your appointment, you will need to provide your biometric information and submit your documents. Organize your documents in a paper folder, so you can always know where is the particular piece of paper they are asking for.

7. Wait for a decision

Now you’ve done everything you need to get your fiance visa. So, everything you have to do is wait for the decision (and hope for the best possible outcome).

The processing time can vary, but you should expect to wait several weeks. You can check the status of your application online, or you can give a call to the contact person, and see how things go with your visa.

8. Collect your visa

Hopefully, everything went well, and your application for a fiance visa is finally approved. Next, you will need to collect your visa in person at the visa application center. Bring your passport with you, as well as any other documents that you were asked to provide.

Final Words

As you can see, applying for a UK fiancé visa can be a complex process. In order to ease it a little bit, you will have to follow the steps above. Once again, check if you have all of the required documents, you can increase your chances of success.

Additionally, you have to be very disciplined and show you deserve the visa. British people can be very strict on this, so make sure you get things right. Don’t get into fights and conflicts, and be respectful of their decision. If denied, apply again after a few weeks, fixing the mistakes you made during the first application.