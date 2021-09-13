10 Myths about the World of Warcraft Game – 2021 Guide

No matter if you are a newcomer or passionate gamer, you should have heard a lot of interesting facts about different video games, and WoW has never been an exception. Browsing the web, you will come across an unlimited number of fakes and misconceptions about the game and its peculiarities. While some of them are spawned from pop culture, others have appeared as a result of rumors and misinformation.

If you have always wanted to start playing the game, but a plethora of existing myths prevented you from the impressive experience, it is time to dispel them with Buy-boost.com and relish a unique chance to spend quality time playing WoW. Are you concerned about the game plan or have questions about the game specifications? Here are some of the most important aspects you should bear in mind playing WoW for the first time:

1. WoW boosts take too much time

The first and the most significant misconception of new and inexperienced players is the inability to achieve the desired results fast. The vast majority of newcomers are convinced that playing WoW is daunting, as it takes a lot of time and effort to reach a different level.

At this point, it is inevitable to ask a logical question: “Why do you need to boost your character and achieve higher levels if you can take the maximum advantage of the current game?” It is impossible to deny that the promoted hero is much stronger. He is likely to win in PvP and get more gold, but it does not mean an average player cannot enjoy the game at the current level.

2. Classic WoW is an ultimately challenging game

It is probably the biggest and the strongest fear of new and inexperienced video players who just dive into the industry. Nonetheless, it is critical to mention that every single action in the game may be considered hard or complicated unless you get ready to accept the challenge and win each battle. If your character is not well-developed yet, you should focus on other activities that may bring you gold. Start with simple quests and proceed to the more complicated games. Make sure you do everything gradually, without rushing.

3. The classic game does not contain opportunities that have become available in extensions

New skills, impressive items, lucrative bonuses, and a range of other options are expected to appear in every new extension. However, the vast majority of players get disappointed the moment they start playing a brand new version of the game, as their expectations are not always met. Sometimes you can surely take advantage of the impressive features and peculiarities of the game, while in other instances, there is nothing more impressive than a classic game.

4. The graphics of the original WoW are out-of-date

From the variety of myths and misconceptions about WoW, talks about graphics and images are the least prominent. Nonetheless, there are players who will never try playing WoW just because they are convinced that the graphics here are poor-quality and unrealistic. At this point, one cannot deny that with the development of technology, there is an opportunity to make each item, character, and setting much more interesting and impressive, but there is no need to underestimate the value of the classic game.

5. There is a grind in the game

Similar to other video games, WoW provides its users with unlimited features and functions that will satisfy the needs and preferences of even the most demanding gamers. It is challenging to find a single player who has never used grinding to move to a new level or get more gold. Nonetheless, it is a personal choice, which will predetermine the development of the game. If you do not have many expectations from the game, it will be more than enough for you, but if you want to achieve more, you will have to face a challenge.

6. All the items that are purple are automatically good

If you have ever had experience playing WoW, you should know that each item in the game has a color. Grey, for instance, means that you should better sell the options, while purple is a good sign of an excellent thing. Generally, such gradation is correct, but it is always important to pay due attention to the item. Even purple things may be of no use at the current stage, which means you will get more benefit from selling them rather than keeping.

7. You will have to buy gold from the outside platforms

There is a whole variety of secondary platforms that provide WoW players with an opportunity to get gold that will help you achieve the desired result much faster and with less effort. Once again, it is up to the player to decide, as you can easily earn the necessary sum of money.

8. The game is about getting loot only

This is another popular myth that completely transforms the purpose of the game. Loot is surely an integral part of the process, but it is not the destination. It may help you get new skills, achieve the desired results, and enjoy various aspects of the game, but it will never influence your reputation or similar aspects.

9. You will have to spend weeks and months to achieve anything within the game

Unfortunately, this is one of the most popular myths that prevent a considerable number of prospective players from having an impressive and appealing experience. It is impossible to deny that all the WoW players may be divided into two different categories, including the ones that cannot imagine their day without a few hours playing video games and others who view it as a beneficial way to relax and spend free time. If you belong to the second category, you will not have to devote your life to the development of your character and boosting WoW level.

10. The WoW players are young and ignorant

The current misconception seems to be the most realistic, but in fact, it is not true. According to the statistics, WoW is one of the most appreciated video games that has gained ultimate popularity among players of all ages. Therefore, even though the actions of some players may seem dumb, they should be viewed as exceptions rather than rules. Browsing the web, you will find a lot of information about adult players, who love to spend time playing with the same mature, concerned, and insightful people. Consequently, no matter if you are a young and crazy player or an adult and cool, you will find an excellent company that will help you relish each aspect of the game.