Champagne is widely considered the best wine to celebrate a special occasion. The brilliant effervescence and delicious flavors in each bottle are guaranteed to make any great moment truly memorable. These prestigious sparkling wines come in many styles.

Each Champagne House adds its own signature touch. And while all Champagnes are fantastic for celebration, there are a few that stand out among the rest. These are the great champagnes you must try once in your life. Let’s take a look at the top 5 of the best Champagnes: millesima-usa.com, Krug, Cristal, Armand de Brignac and Veuve Clicquot.

1. Dom Perignon Champagne: Some of the Best in the World

The world-famous Champagne Dom Perignon is named after the monk Pierre Perignon. He is believed to have invented the Champagne method. Today, this great brand is owned by the LVMH luxury group. Dom Perignon is always a vintage champagne, produced only in the very best years.

This great champagne stands out from the rest for its unique character, its precise structure, power and complex aromas. Its aromas include tropical fruits, mandarin oranges, white flowers, vanilla and cream. The high quality of Dom Perignon champagne fully justifies the price.

The Dom Perignon portfolio includes a rosé champagne, the Dom Perignon P2 (Plenitude 2), Dom Perignon P3 (Plenitude 3) and Dom Perignon Luminous. The latter is a bottle that glows in the dark. It was created with nighttime celebrations in mind. The brand also produces a range of special edition bottles, through collaborations with famous celebrities like Lenny Kravitz and Lady Gaga.

2. Krug Champagne: Unparalleled Complexity in the Bottle

Krug is a name synonymous with prestige. This brand is responsible for some of the most expensive champagnes in the world. The most avid wine connoisseurs consider Krug the crown jewel of the Champagne region. The House of Krug was founded by Joseph Krug in 1843. It was Joseph Krug’s dream to produce a high quality champagne every year, despite variations in the climate.

Krug champagnes are blended from a great reserve of wines, contributing to their dazzling complexity. In fact, the Krug style is known for its complexity, intensity and longevity. The iconic bottles include the Krug Grande Cuvee, Krug Rosé, and the Krug Vintage. These are some of the best and most famous champagnes in the world. To find out more about your edition, type the Krug iD on the back of your bottle into the designated space on the Krug website.

There you will find more information about the grape varieties, the vintage and the winemaking techniques. You will also find recommendations for food and wine pairings and suggestions for what music to listen to while enjoying your Krug champagne.

3. Cristal Champagne: a Great Champagne by the House of Louis Roederer

Cristal Champagne is the prestige champagne and vintage champagne of the Louis Roederer Champagne House. It was first created in 1876 for the Tsar of Russia, who commissioned the bottle for himself. Cristal blends Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the best Grand Cru vineyards of the Champagne region.

Louis Roederer was one of the first great Champagne Houses to adapt biodynamic methods. The Cristal 2012 vintage was the very first vintage of Cristal to be made from 100% biodynamically farmed grapes. Cristal stands out for its brioche aromas, smoky notes and chalky finish.

On the nose, this champagne offers fruit aromas, notes of vanilla and toast nuances. Cristal is always a vintage champagne, with all the wines in the blend coming from the same year. Each vintage has its own personality. This champagne is world-renowned for its clear bottle, which is wrapped in gold foil to protect the wine.

Cristal has the potential to age for decades, evolving beautifully over time. After a few years in the bottle, it develops an elegant smoky quality. Cristal Champagne will perform well in many wine and food pairings. Serve it with fresh oysters, scallops, sushi or caviar.

4. Ace of Spades Champagne by Armand de Brignac: A Gold Bottle

Ace of Spades Champagne is produced under the Armand de Brignac brand. This brand is owned by musician Shawn Carter (a.k.a. Jay-Z) and the LVMH luxury group. The champagne is produced by the Cattier family, established in Champagne since 1763.

Today, the star-studded range includes the great Armand de Brignac Brut Gold, the Armand de Brignac Rosé and the Armand de Brignac Blanc de Blancs. The brand also makes a Blanc de Noirs champagne and a sweet champagne. The Brut Gold is made from a blend of three vintages.

It is made from three grape varieties: Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier. This champagne offers delicious apricot, peach and citrus aromas. On the palate, it is rich ad creamy with nuances of vanilla and honey. Ace of Spades performs well in many champagne and food pairings.

Taste this champagne with curried dishes, turkey, lamb or fresh fish. Ace of Spades Champagnes are identifiable by their opaque metallic silver or gold bottle. The bottle also has a French pewter Ace of Spades label, which is fitted by hand. These best champagnes are some of the most expensive in the world. They stand out for their creamy texture and flavors of exotic fruit.

5. Veuve Clicquot Champagne: A Prestigious Sparkling Wine

Veuve Clicquot is an internationally recognized champagne brand owned by the LVMH luxury group. The champagne is named after its historic matriarch, the innovative and visionary Madame Clicquot. The best prestige champagne in the Veuve Clicquot range is La Grande Dame.

This is a vintage champagne whose riddling is done by hand. The La Grande Champagne offers rich aromas of dried fruits, almonds and figs. On the palate, it shows a silky texture, great power and freshness. This prestige champagne is nice with many food and wine pairings.

Try it with a lobster thermidor, white fish or sesame chicken. Veuve Clicquot also makes a Brut Yellow Label, a Brut Rose and other vintage champagnes. This is a great brand that stands out for innovation. Veuve Clicquot leads the way in creative packaging. Examples include the Veuve Clicquot Ice Jacket, which keeps your bottle cool.