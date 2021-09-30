6 Mistakes To Avoid When Traveling Internationally With Your Pet

Many people consider their pets to be an extension of their family, so it’s only natural that you’d want them to accompany you on your trip. While traveling with your dog or cat may appear to be fun and Instagram-worthy, it takes a lot of planning and preparation to ensure that everything goes properly and that everyone stays safe and calm. To assist you and your fluffy companion in being travel-ready, we’ve prepared a list of 6 typical mistakes you’re likely to make while traveling internationally with your pet.

1. Not Checking Pet Policies

Traveling with your pet, like any other mode of transportation, has its own set of laws. All kinds of transportation, including planes, buses, and trains, will have pet regulations. Read up on the policies, processes, and charges that must be followed before you fly.

If you have any additional questions or concerns that aren’t covered in the public policies, please get in touch with them by phone or email. If you express any concerns ahead of time, you will avoid the embarrassment of being turned away from a hotel, airport, or train station due to a violation you were unaware of.

2. Making No Effort to Ensure The Destination Is Pet-Friendly

Is your vacation location pet-friendly? Is it permissible to bring pets inside stores and marketplaces? Is there a pet-friendly park near you? These are the questions you should think about and explore before choosing a vacation spot for you, your family, and your pet.

While certain cities, towns, and companies allow dogs to participate in sightseeing, touring, and even being permitted inside, vacations such as camping, glamping, or staying in a bed and breakfast inn are more pet-friendly because they are less enclosed, and your pet can wander off freely.

Also, keep in mind when you intend to travel. The most unwanted season to travel with your pet is during the summer, especially if you have a dog. During instances of extreme heat, airlines will not transport live animals in the cargo hold. If you must travel during the summer, schedule flights that depart and arrive early in the morning or late at night when temperatures are not as hot.

Also, look for a vacation spot with dog-friendly patios or parks. To put it another way, conduct your research on places and activities before deciding on a destination for you and your pet to have fun.

3. Not Having Proper Pet Documentation

When you travel abroad, your pets, like humans, require their own pet passports (i.e., documents). Many countries, in fact, demand the following documents to authorize international pet travel:

Certificate of health from your pet insurance for your pet (not mandatory, but recommended)

Proof of vaccines, including rabies vaccinations

Test for a rabies titer

Permit to Import

Parasite therapy

A government veterinarian should endorse all documentation.

Our pets, like people, require proper travel documents in order to travel worldwide. Every country has its own pet import requirements, and your pet must meet all of them in order to be permitted into the country. Suppose your pet does not have all of the necessary documents in the format required. In that case, they may be returned to their country of origin or may be held in quarantine for an extended period of time, during which they will be retested at your expense. Check for more info on https://www.gov.uk/taking-your-pet-abroad.

4. Not Researching For Local Vets At The Destination

You’ll want to be prepared regardless of where you’ll be going. Take some time to look up local vets so you’ll know who to contact if your pet becomes unwell or injured once you get there. A veterinarian who is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is ideal. While it’s unusual that your pet would require the services of a veterinarian, it’s always a good idea to be prepared. If your pet becomes unwell while traveling, the last thing you want to do is hurry to find an emergency vet.

5. Not Updating Your Pet’s ID Tags or Microchip

When traveling with a pet, there is always the possibility that the animal will become separated from you and lost. When your pet is scared and in a strange environment, it all comes down to vigilance. You can put a sturdy pet collar and ID tags with current contact information, as well as a microchip with your details (the collar could come loose, so the microchip is a valuable backup).

Consider having your pet microchipped before going on a trip if you haven’t already. Many countries have necessitated pet microchips. Your veterinarian will inject a painless computer chip the size of a grain of rice under your pet’s skin. In the event that a missing pet is discovered, the chip carries a unique number that a veterinarian may look up in an owner database. Make sure your pet’s microchip is registered and that your contact information is up to date.

6. Not Figuring Out The Travel Logistics Beforehand

Traveling internationally with pets is not as simple as it is for humans. Depending on the country you’re visiting, the whole process can take a long time. For the rabies vaccine to take action in some countries, a 30-day waiting period is required. If the country demands a rabies antibody test, your pet will be unable to travel for 180 days following the test.

The pet relocation process is lengthy and requires a great deal of documentation; before traveling, every vaccination, health test, and treatment must be meticulously documented. If you intend to travel with your pet, it is a good idea to familiarize yourself with the country’s pet import restrictions and organize your trip accordingly.

Conclusion

It may take a lot of time and effort to prepare for pet travel, but it will be well worth it in the end for both you and your pet. If you avoid these frequent pet-traveling blunders, your trip can be stress-free and pleasurable for everyone.