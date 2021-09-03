5 Mistakes Every First-Time Car Insurance Buyer Makes -2021 Guide

You bought your first car in your life, and you feel like the king of the world? Congratulations, this is a really big step! However, we advise you not to get too carried away, because that is not the end of the story. Once you have invested a lot of money in the car, it is necessary to protect this investment in the best possible way, and that is by choosing the optimal car insurance.

Not having car insurance is a very bad idea, and it is also punishable by law in a large number of states, so we definitely recommend that you buy it and make sure your car is safe. Before choosing insurance for your vehicle for the first time, we advise you to read these common mistakes that almost every first-time car insurance buyer makes, in order to avoid them.

1. Not being informed in time about the amount of insurance coverage they need

Of course, we would all like to have maximum insurance coverage for our vehicle, but that is unacceptably expensive for most people, so it is necessary to find a balance. Keep in mind that most states have a law that prescribes a minimum amount of insurance coverage. But the exact amount depends on several different factors, including your personal preferences.

Think about what type of vehicle it is and how much you paid for it. Newer and more expensive cars almost always require a larger amount of coverage because the investment is also much higher. Of course, you want to take into account your experience in driving a car. In case you are a beginner or you are unsure of your driving, it is always a good idea to invest more money in insurance, in order to feel safer.

If it is too difficult for you to determine the amount of insurance coverage and make a final decision, you can always consult with a professional who has experience and knowledge in this area and who will be able to give you optimal advice.

2. Buying the first car insurance you come across

Another common mistake people make when they first buy car insurance is to choose the one they first come across. This can be a bad idea for several different reasons. First of all, not all insurance companies are equally reliable, so it is necessary to take the time to find one that has a good reputation and that most people are satisfied with. The Internet is full of useful information, so just googling for a few hours and reading people’s comments about certain car insurances can already educate you enough and enable you to make a better decision.

Also, comparing the prices of different car insurances is a must. You don’t want someone to take too much money from you just because you weren’t willing to bother contacting a few different companies and asking for their quotes. Nowadays, you don’t even have to call people on the phone, but you can ask for insurance quotes on websites, as is the case with Keller & Associates. With a little effort, you will be able to find the optimal insurance at a low price that will provide you with the coverage you need.

3. Not having a good driving record

Most people who buy car insurance for the first time do not know that their driving record is of great importance when it comes to the terms of the insurance policy. If you have been a bad driver in the past, and your driving history shows that you have been involved in a car accident or that you have exceeded the speed limit more than once, this will require you to buy much more expensive car insurance.

That is why we always advise you to drive carefully and according to the regulations so that you can reap the benefits from it, not just in the short, but also in the long run.

4. Not being honest on a car insurance application

If you have a bad driving record, you may be tempted to lie about your driving history in order to avoid paying a more expensive insurance policy. While this sounds harmless and you think a car insurance company will never find out, the consequences can be very dangerous for you. First, the company may find out that you are lying even before it sells you an insurance policy and prohibit you from buying at all.

However, even if you slip through and manage to buy cheaper insurance, in case you get in a car accident, the insurance company can find out that you lied before. And then they may refuse to cover car repair costs and cancel your policy completely. Now you probably understand that not being honest on insurance applications can have several very bad outcomes and that you should never try to do it.

5. Forgetting to ask about discounts

Who doesn’t love a good discount when buying literally any product in the world? The irony is that most people want to get a discount, but are afraid to ask for one or they simply forget it. You can save a lot of money on car insurance if you just ask for a discount at the right time. Some insurance companies also offer standard discounts depending on the type of vehicle. So why would you miss an opportunity like this? Ask the car insurance company you are considering to provide you with a list of available discounts, to make sure you don’t pay your car insurance more than you have to.

Conclusion:

After buying the first car, it is necessary to protect your investment in the best possible way: by buying car insurance. Most people make a few common mistakes here, so it is necessary to keep them in mind if you want to avoid them.

Always inquire in time about the amount of insurance coverage you need and take the time to compare the terms and prices offered by different insurance companies. Maintain your good driving record, and even if it’s not that good, don’t ever be tempted to lie about it. Lastly, always ask for a discount, as it can save you a lot of money when buying your first car insurance.