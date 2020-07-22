When you grow up, you know that high school was just a period in your life. For better or worse, it could have been a hard one or a pleasant one, but nonetheless a short one. But, during the teen years you spent in the HS, it feels like the whole world to all of us. It’s just the manner in which the teenage brain works.

To someone who is an adolescent, everything that happens in high school feels like a life-changing situation—a matter of life or death. You feel stress and pressure from both your parents and teachers, while you struggle to have good grades and go to college on a scholarship.

All of the things that we mentioned above can lead to many issues, some of them being medical ones. The pressure during those years could lead to sleep deprivation, stress, anxiety, and even depression.

Because of this, many people can’t wait to get out of high school. In this article, we are going to discuss the 5 major challenges students face in high school. We hope you didn’t have to go through any of this or that it’s not something awaiting you, nut anyway, let’s dig into the issues HS brings us.

Anxiety and Depression

Unfortunately, but the two things we mentioned above are becoming more and more present in our high schools. The teen population is plagued by anxiety and depression. To make things even worse for teens, these conditions are more likely to hit them than any other age group. The Child Mind Institute claims that high school students are prone to both of these conditions. While this was also the case in the past, the situation is much more graver today because of the presence of social networks.

The main issue why many teens have these two conditions is because they can’t get off their phones. While this is hard for all of us these days, teens should at least try to easy of a bit if they are experiencing depression and anxiety. During high school, where being popular plays a significant role, many children avoid seeking help and advice. This is something they shouldn’t be doing. Asking for professional help, therapy, and even medication is the right path. With these three things taking control over your life would be more comfortable, and anxiety and depression do not need to be your HS issues.

Bullying

This is not something you saw in the movies, but it doesn’t happen in real life. The matter of fact is that films are inspired by real-life bullying incidents, for those bullied a harsh reality indeed. Teens are often victims of bullying, as there are those who can’t handle their issues, so they take it out on others. We are unfortunate to report that most cases of bullying happen during high school years.

Luckily, the bullies can be handled. In case you’re being bullied, you need to report it immediately. School authorities and parents alike need to take care of the situation. If, after this, the situation does not improve, you need to change your approach. While this might sound unorthodox, in some cases, you’ll need to turn your back on negative situations. If you’re not able to do this, then the right step is to stand up for yourself. You’ll learn to do this by attending a self-defense course. Protecting yourselves is always the right way to go.

Sleep Deprivation

Sleep deprivation in teens is a sort of paradox. They are the age group that needs the most sleep. On the other hand, our society makes them sleep less than any other demographics. When you add school duties, social life, sports, and other extracurricular activities to the equation, there’s not much space for sleep. Furthermore, teens might get exhausted and not able to get any rest. All of this combined can lead to severe medical conditions such as anxiety, as mentioned above, and depression, but most of all, stress.

The one way that works for many high school students is to create a living routine. If you’re able to stick to it, you might get through HS without too much fuss. If you go to sleep and wake up at the same time, you’re halfway there. Add eating healthy to the mix, and try to sleep at least 8 hours should do the trick. In case you can’t handle all of your assignments in time, we might have a solution for you in the form of writepaper.com. Remember, you didn’t hear it from us!

Unhealthy Relationships

The desire to be independent develops during the high school days for most people. Getting separated from your parents is something that is normal and a sign that you are closer to your adult years. But, the manner in which you are going to do this matters. Teens are not yet able to talk and act on this appropriately. Most of them handle the question in the wrong way by being secretive about what they do, getting friendly with the wrong type of people, and not abiding the family rules.

This approach is not the way to do this; we assure you. You shouldn’t burn bridges with your family and hang out with the wrong people during high school. The best way to handle his transition period is to communicate with your family and friends, have a lot of fun, avoid stress, and complicated situations, and search for independence a bit later in life. The one you desire in high school can be gained through having a part-time job. Think about that option.

Disorganization

If you want to go through high school smoothly, you need to be able to organize yourself. If you d not know when your classes are and are not working on a schedule, you might feel you are losing your mind. You’ll need a planner, and you’ll need to respect your obligations. Being responsible during high school is what will set you for the rest of your life. With more organization, you’ll also have less anxiety and less stress.

Conclusion

Yes, we know high school is not easy. But you need to know two things. It doesn’t last forever, and the best and brightest things come after. High school is not where you should peak in life. Handle what you must, and go on for better things in life if HS gave you any of the issues we talked about here.