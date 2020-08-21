Top 5 Logo Makers Online: Create Your Own Logo

The logo you use will be the primary thing people see and remember about your firm, which is the reason why it is crucial to choose one that is memorable, easy on the eyes, and high-quality. After all, you won’t only use it on the entrance of your office building, you’ll utilize it on social media platforms, promo material, and of course, your website.

Generally speaking, there are four different ways that you could get your organization branded, including hiring an expert design company or hiring a freelancer, you could also start a competition for designing it, and lastly, you could utilize an online logo maker that proves to be the least complex and most affordable choice for individuals, especially the ones that are starting their company.

If you chose to utilize an online logo maker for marking your organization, this article may be quite helpful for you. The text below will feature a list of the most reliable and useful platforms that you could choose and some of the things to consider when designing it. Let’s take a glimpse at what you could opt for:

1. ‘Designhill’

Price: Free

First on our list is Designhill, which is a program that’ll allow you to produce a logo entirely free of charge. Of course, if you prefer to get more features and options, you could decide to pay for a package. This site is utilized by hundreds of people worldwide mostly because it has over 1.000 layouts and templates to pick from.

What does it provide you with? Well, for starters you could design everything and you can also completely choose whatever color, line, and font, which suggests that you could actually get exactly what you imagined. If you, for instance, have to issue cards, you could opt for getting the available files which will grant your permission as soon as you press the download button.

2. ‘Oberlo’

Price: Free

Instead of working with a professional for hours, you can sit down and create what you need in a manner of minutes. This option is completely user-friendly, which means that you’ll be able to navigate it easily and without any confusion. When you submit your name, you can then choose between different templates, icons, colors, sizes, frames, and so on.

3. ‘Canva’

Price: Free

You might have heard about this platform before, especially since it is a useful tool for your social media pages, however, you could also choose to utilize it for branding your company. It features a drag-and-drop platform which is quite amazing for individuals that have never tried designing something before.

In order to get started, you’ll need to create an account and submit your business name. After that, you’ll be capable of changing whatever you want, which is again made easy since you’ll be asked different questions about the industry you are operating in, as well as what you might want to include.

4. ‘Hipster Generator’

Price: Free

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you are looking for something that’ll allow you to create your logo in five extremely easy steps, this option is perfect for you. Although they have fewer templates and icons to choose from, it is perfect for logos that are mostly text-based, hence, you might want to opt for this one if you want your branding to be mostly text.

5. ‘Envato Elements’

With this option, you’ll gain access to unlimited downloads of HQ designs. This option will allow you to be quite creative and lively, hence, you can utilize their user-friendly platform for generating a logo that will suit your needs, requirements, as well as your targeted audience.

What to Consider When Designing a Logo?

There are a few things that you’ll want to consider when designing a logo, including:

Look at Your Competitors – the very first thing that you’ll want to do is do some digging on your competition. Why? Well, you’ll be able to learn what might and might not work for you. However, keep in mind that you’ll not want to get something similar, instead, you’ll want to stand out from the crowd and create branding that will be easily recognized. Inspiration is The Key – if you browse Pinterest or Tumblr for logo, you’ll see a wide range of them, which means that you can easily get inspired. Look at how the logo looks like, how they are combined with other aspects and do not limit yourself to one specific thing. Instead, choose to incorporate different things that will surely make your business stand out from the crowd. Your Message is Crucial – when thinking about your logo, you’ll also want to think about what message you are sending to your clients, hence, ensure that you choose the right colors, tone, mission, vision, font, and design. People love to see that someone invested their time in branding their company, especially since it proves that you truly care about how your consumers see you. Think Long And Hard – you can choose to draw a few examples of what you want. Do not be afraid to try weird and unconventional things like different images, fonts, positions, design, layouts, as well as different color combinations. Who knows, maybe you’ll end up with something truly different then you envisioned, but better. Feedback is The Key – when you design a few examples or when you design the finished product, you’ll want to get feedback. You can ask your family members and friends about their opinion, however, you can also ask your followers on the social media platforms you are utilizing. Doing so will ensure that you generate something people will like and remember.

Conclusion

As you were able to read and learn, there is a wide range of online platforms and websites that you can use for creating your business logo. Not only are all of the aforementioned platforms easy to use, but, they’ll also allow you to create what you need in a manner of seconds.

So, now that you know what you could choose to use, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, go back to the beginning of the article and determine which options might be suitable for your business needs, requirements, and more importantly, the budget that you have.