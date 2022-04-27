How Much Does It Cost To Design A Logo In 2022

Practice shows that people remember images faster than text itself. A simple logo is absolutely not enough to create a corporate identity. If it’s not created properly, it can partially or completely destroy the image of your website or your business.

How you can create a logo

When choosing how to get a logo, the availability of financial resources is important. You can get a logo in the following ways:

You can draw one yourself. Order the service from a designer. To order the development of a logo in a design studio. Apply specially designed tools. Use the online editor. Use a logo generator to create your logo (e.g., Turbologo).

Cost of a logo design

If you opt for an inexpensive option, you’ll get a predominantly rasterized version only. The exception here may be the do-it-yourself option. If you do it yourself, the cost is minimal, but you have to consider the cost of the software. If crowdsourcing is involved, costs will range from $5 to $500.

If using a generator, costs can range from $5 to $100. If resorting to professional design, however, the cost can vary significantly. Much can depend on market needs, experience and the reputation of the contractor.

1. The experience of the performer

This applies to both individuals and agencies. When you order a logo design from a design studio, it is the studio that will do the work, not the designer who created your logo. Between you and him will be a few more people making certain decisions. Therefore, the experience and talent of one of the participants is not so important, what’s important is the competence of the team as a whole.

The less experience the performer has, the worse their skills are, the poorer their portfolio, the lower their prices – and vice versa.

2. Performer’s reputation

Perhaps the most important factor affecting the final cost of the logo. This again applies to freelance designers and design agencies.

Reputation comes from a multitude of factors: reviews of previous work, mentions in the media, the presence of certain awards.

In turn, reputation affects the price of the contractor through the demand for his services. The better the reputation, the higher the demand; the higher the demand, the higher the prices. Many people are willing to pay more to have a well-known and/or talented artist perform a job for them, whether it is the opinion of the public, experts in the field or just an acquaintance who has already had a chance to work with the same performer.

No matter how experienced and talented a logographer you are, if no one knows you and there is no demand for your services, you won’t be able to keep your prices up for long.

3. Uniqueness

The higher the cost of a logo, the more likely it is that you will get something really unique.

There may be several reasons for this:

Unfairness

A performer with low prices is forced to take on a large number of projects with minimal time and labor. Due to lack of time, he has to resort to plagiarism, which is often bad in technical terms.

Integrity

There are “logo designers” and services that sell ready-made logos, without the transfer of exclusive rights to use them. Thus, the same logo can be officially purchased by hundreds of different people and organizations. These services do not hide the fact that the purchased logo will not be unique, and technically it will not be considered plagiarism.

Such logos, although made by professionals, are often cheaper than logos designed by the same professionals to order, precisely because they can be sold more than once. However, such a trademark is unlikely to be registered.

Unintentional

A competent professional always checks his work for plagiarism, especially if he did not plan it. Many designers look through hundreds of logos from similar areas of work even before they start their sketches, not in order to steal or copy anything, but on the contrary, to avoid it as much as possible. However, no matter how well the search is conducted, there is always a chance that someone has created something similar.

Hence another link between the uniqueness of a logo and its price – the higher the price, the more resources you can dedicate to checking it out, the deeper you can dig into the search.

However, the last point has many subtleties: what can be considered plagiarism (even unintentional) and what cannot. The fact is that very similar or even identical signs may mean very different things, be used in very different ways and the brands to which they belong cannot be confused because they never overlap. Therefore, they would not be considered plagiarism either!

4. Number of variants and edits

This factor certainly affects the cost of logo design, but with it all is not so straightforward.

Remember! One designer cannot give out a large number of good logo designs for one and the same project. 4 variants is probably an average maximum, and their level won’t be the same.

Opinions on how many variants and of what quality to give to customers vary among designers in all “weight classes”:

Someone says that you have to do only 1 excellent and 1-3 options much worse, so that on their background, the first looks even more advantageous. Others believe that if you provide the customer with at least one bad option (to highlight another or just “extra”), in 90% of cases they will choose it. Many logo makers believe that you have to show only one option, but the best possible one, in order to deprive the client of the chance of making a bad choice. Most agree that the final two options (again, of course, the best option) should be provided, but they could be completely different concepts or styles.

It’s all about attracting clients. Most clients want to see as many options as possible, not realizing that less is better. And many designers and agencies have to adjust to these demands.