Best Places to Stay in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

You have probably heard about Dubai having its glitz and glamour, however, Abu Dhabi is all about luxury and elegance. The capital city of the United Arab Emirates is one of the most advanced and modern cities in the world, as well as one that offers luxury and elegance wherever you look.

If you are thinking about visiting Abu Dhabi by the end of 2020, but have no idea where you can and should stay, you are reading the right article. The text below is going to feature some of the best places that you can choose to stay in while in the UAE. Let’s take a closer look:

1. ‘Telal Resort Al Ain’

Cost Per Night: $86

Situated in the attractive summits and hills of Al Ain, this particular resort is completely surrounded by mountains of sand. If you are all about nature and the outdoors, this option might be quite suitable for you. You can relax on the terrace where you can enjoy the view from hammocks, you can work out a bit in the hotel’s gym, you can take an evening swim in the mesmerizing infinity pool, and you can even use the zip line that the resort offers!

2. ‘EDITION’

Cost Per Night: $129

This is the first ‘EDITION’ estate located in the capital of UAE and it stands out from the crows of hotels because of its unique architecture and design, as well as its wonderful location – the waterfront. It offers approximately 200 rooms to its guests and you’ll be able to try some amazing traditional cuisine prepared by a renowned British chef Tom Aikens whose cooking will definitely leave your taste buds craving for more.

3. ‘Khalidiya Palace’

Cost Per Night: $58

This incredibly large hotel located in the north is a fan-favorite for a lot of people, especially for larger families who often return to this lovely place. It has a lively and relaxing atmosphere, a perfect spa where you can rest after a long day of exploring, and its beachfront will be a feast to your eyes. However, there is one downside to this place – it does not serve, nor does it allow beverages that contain alcohol.

If this is something that you do not like, you should know that there are various websites such as yalla.deals that offer apartments for rent in Abu Dhabi. What does this mean for you? Well, it means that you can rent an apartment and do whatever you want, including drinking your favorite beverages.

4. ‘Zaya Nurai’

Cost Per Night: $858

If you are looking for a place that is a little bit further than the crowds of tourists, you can opt for renting a room in this lovely, natural island where everything is about luxury. It is actually the only place resort in Abu Dhabi that actually requires people to arrive on boats. It features 34 fully-equipped villas and some of the best coffee shops and restaurants that you will see while in the United Arab Emirates.

5. ‘Andaz Capital Gate’

Cost Per Night: $83

You might want to stay in the best-known building in Abu Dhabi and if so, you might want to consider staying at the so-called ‘leaning tower of UAE’. It has an 18-degree tilt, which not only makes it mesmerizing and interesting but, it is a true masterpiece that looks more like a modern office building or a state-of-the-art museum than it does look like a place that offers accommodations to tourists from all over the world.

6. ‘Rosewood’

Cost Per Night: $130

Proudly holding its rank as one of the best 5-star hotels in the capital, this 34-floor estate will provide you with a wide range of things including some interesting and fun pools, beautifully and delicately designed furniture and chandeliers, as well as a wine cellar located underground. You can enjoy the sunset from the waterfront or from the balcony while surrounded by some of the best views that you’ll see while there.

What Not to Miss

Before we conclude this article, it is worth mentioning some places that you should not miss seeing while in the United Arab Emirates, more specifically, in its capital. So, besides the most usual attractions, monuments, and beaches, you might also want to consider visiting:

‘The Falcon Recovery Center’ + Museum

The very first thing that you might want to consider seeing is the Falcon Recovery Center and the museum located within the facilities. Falcons do have a legendary status in the capital, and some of the birds are brought from other countries in order to recover there. You can book a tour where you can learn more about these amazing birds.

‘Sheikh Zayed Mosque’

You could also choose to visit one of the largest mosques in Abu Dhabi that features more than 80 domes, 4 minarets that are more than a hundred meters high, an over 1.000 pillars, as well as a place where over 40.000 people can pray! The inside? The inside is incredibly breathtaking, especially since it is decorated with marble, precious gems, crystals, and of course, gold.

‘Ferrari World’

The capital also has a ‘Ferrari World’! Not, we are not talking about a place where you can go and look at Ferrari vehicles, instead, it is a place where you can ride the faster roller coaster in the world! Hence, if you and your travel companions are adrenaline junkies or if you simply want to have endless fun, opt for visiting this place.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are actually some amazing places that you can opt for staying in while in the United Arab Emirates. Not only will all of the aforementioned places offer luxury, but, they will also offer some of the best accommodations and services that you could ask for.

So, now that you know where you should choose to stay while in Abu Dhabi, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, go back to this article and go through it once again in order to determine which option might suit your needs, requirements, and more importantly, your budget.