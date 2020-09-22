It is always useful when you manage to create additional income from some part-time jobs. Luckily, digital technologies are offering us many possibilities to become able and earn extra money by completing some tasks online.

This way, you could save for a new phone, vacation, some gift, or anything else, without the need to save a lot and short some of your common expenses. With the wide use of the internet today, finding a way to earn some money on the side is not difficult at all. Here are some of the best ways to earn some extra cash in 2020.

1. Answer Online Surveys

The opinion of people is very important for many brands. Therefore, a lot of companies are using surveys as an effective method to create analyses and create strategies that will help them to gain more customers. When it comes to payments, you could earn around $5 for an average survey. Check SurveyExaminer.com to find out more about surveys that could get you the most money.

2. Use Airbnb

In case that you have an empty place that you could rent for some time during the year, you should consider creating an account on a popular online platform called Airbnb, where you could list your apartment as available at some time during the year. For example, if you have an extra room in your home, or you are not living in your apartment at the moment, this service is an excellent way to create an extra income from renting it to tourists.

3. Work as a Freelancer

If you have some special skills that you could use to help small businesses in some short projects, such as writing, developing apps and programs, designing websites, creating data analyses, managing social accounts, and more, freelancing is a great way to make a great income from working only a few hours a day.

There are multiple platforms where you can find people in search for freelancers, like Fiver, Upwork, Freelancer, and more. Depending on your skills and experience, you could earn more than $50 each day, and in some cases, much more than that.

4. Invest in Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies became a very popular trading option in recent years, especially among big investors. However, you could choose some cheaper cryptocurrencies with the potential to become much more valuable over time. On the other hand, you can work as a miner of cryptocurrencies and create an extra income from using your computer for creating a block of codes and get tokens as a reward that you can later convert to digital currency.

5. Become a Virtual Assistant

We can see that many people are working from home these days. There is a rise in demand for remote workers, and you could choose to work as a virtual assistant where your main job is to complete some tasks related to sending emails, making phone calls, creating schedules, and more. The main benefit is that this job offers you the flexibility to determine your working hours. The average monthly income of an experienced virtual assistant is around $2000.

6. Become an Online Tutor

The most popular tutoring type is teaching languages. For example, since English is the most spoken language in the world, you could work as a tutor by teaching people from foreign countries. Also, if you are an expert in any other field, you could become an online teacher. For some more complicated lessons, you could earn over $50 per hour.

7. Become an Influencer

There are over 1 billion Instagram users today, and even more, people have accounts on Facebook. In that matter, being an influencer could get you a lot of money. However, your account must have a lot of followers since the main point of this job is to share the content of other people that will pay you for that.

Promotions over social media are one of the most effective marketing strategies today. Therefore, a lot of brands, corporations, and small companies are interested in paying people with a great number of followers to share some content related to their products and services.

8. Sell Handmade Goods

If you have skills in woodworking, making jewelry, or any other products, you could start a small business by opening a website or social media account where you can list your handmade products and offer them for sale.

A lot of people are interested in unique products, which means that you can earn from your skills related to making wooden chairs, tables, shelves, or pieces of jewelry like earrings, wristbands, and more. The best way to succeed in selling handmade stuff is to be original.

9. Deliver Food and Packages

If you own a vehicle, you can start an additional job by using it for transporting and delivering various things like food, packages, groceries, medicals, and more. With modern platforms available today, such as Uber, Uber Eats, Door Dash, and more, you can spend an additional few hours every day after work and earn extra money from delivering various goods. The average income should be around $50 per day, but you can also get tips from people.

10. Become a Pet Sitter

If you like animals, especially cats and dogs, which are the most common pets, you can easily earn at least $1000 from this interesting side job. Many people must find someone to take care of their pets when they need to go on a business trip or a vacation. Also, if you choose to work as a full-time pet-sitter, you could earn over $3000 per month.

Last Words

As you can see, there are many possibilities to earn some money from your skills, and the methods for finding such a job are simple since there are various platforms that you can use to connect with people who require your assistance. In that matter, choosing to work a few extra hours after you finish your regular work can get you enough to save a significant amount of cash without much struggle.