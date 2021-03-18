When to Lawyer Up After a Car Accident

Driving is a big part of our lives. There is nothing you can do today without a vehicle that is both time and cost-effective. Whether you drive to work, or just to pick up kids from school or practice you need to get there from point A to point B on four wheels.

Driving has its benefits we all know that but there are some drawbacks as well. You are often stuck in traffic, you spend money on gas and there is the most unpleasant part of it – car accidents.

God willing you will have none of those in your driving period, but if you do you have to know a few things. Some of them you are required to know to get your license, like first aid and what to do and how to behave when in a minor car accident, but some things can’t be learned in driving school and that is when to get a lawyer if you have been a part of a major car accident, or the one you can’t get out easily.

This is information that is supposed to protect you if there is a need. We will cover some of the things you need to know but for all else, you should consult a lawyer such as MG Law and get as much info and protection as possible.

So, you had an accident and you hit someone or someone hit you. What do you do? How do you behave? Well, firstly establish that you are OK and that your health is in check. If there are no injuries or problems get out of the vehicle and have a look around. Maybe you didn’t know this but when I a car accident it legally binding for you to step out and see if there is any damage and if there is, check out just how much. If by some miracle you have an accident but it the one with no damage, you still have to get out and check everything up.

In these situations, police are crucial and do not try to go around them. Call 911 and if there are injured in the accident make sure to ask for medical help. What is important for you to know is that by no means you should leave the scene before the help arrives. You might be inclined to leave but this will count as a felony and it will not end well for you. When the police arrive, you will have to answer some questions and with that, the officer will be able to fill in a report of what exactly happened, at least form your perspective. Remember there are two or more sides here, they will also have to answer some questions.

As far as accidents go there can be plenty of reasons for why exactly one happens and the most common thing is the lack of attention to the road ahead because of using the cellphone or because the involved parties are under some kind of influence. Whatever the reason for your accident make sure to provide all this information to the officer at the scene if he asks. If he happens to skip this make sure you fill him in on any odd behaviour from the other party and all things you may have noticed until they arrived. Whether you are guilty of the accident, or you are a victim, never admit any guilt and try and avoid any conversations that are directed and intended for you to admit anything. This is what every lawyer will advise for you no matter what the situation is because they know that if you buckle under pressure or trauma and admit to anything your insurance claim is out of the window.

So, since we established you have had an accident just how are you supposed to behave. Well, when you can gather your thoughts start writing down or taking pictures of everything because this will help you greatly later on. Due to trauma or stress, people tend to forget things or their brain locks some facts and situations to protect itself. This will lead to the lack of probably crucial facts that will aid you in your insurance claim. Write it down or whip out your smartphone and start taking pictures, and take a lot of them. Snap the entire scene, snap the damage on both vehicles, snap the VIN of the other car and try and get their insurance information since that will be very important for your claim. Limit yourself talking to the things that you must say, do not go to a lot of details and save everything for the police or medical staff.

Now a good thing to know is that you should without any doubt get a lawyer if there is a personal injury involved, especially those that require you to go to a doctor. You should also have a lawyer if there is significant damage to your property. One more thing to be aware of is the fact that many injuries aren’t immediately apparent right after an accident has occurred and this is something to keep in mind. If you feel anything in the period from 24 to 72 hours go, see a doctor because prompt medical care is of utmost importance.

In these kinds of situation, a lawyer is a smart move. These guys do this for a living and they know exactly what to expect and can predict almost any scenario. They will fill you in and they will provide an answer to questions like whose fault is it, who will pay for damages, will this go to court, is there a settlement possibility and other similar nuances for us regular Joes. Lawyers, especially those specialized in car accidents have a lot of experience in these things and they can easily navigate around problems like insurance settlements that are being smothered by those big insurance companies that have unlimited budgets.

They know the law and they will inform you on certain time limits you need to honour for your claim or a lawsuit to hold up in court or even lead to a victory. There was not one instance when a lawyer by your side wasn’t a good idea and this isn’t either. Whether you had a big or small accident, whether you or someone else got injured, or there was significant damage to yours or anyone else’s property lawyer will do all the hard work, and all you need to do is worry about what

are you going to do when everything is over.