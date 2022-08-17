What Kind Of Paint Do You Use For A Cabinet?

To achieve the most pleasing results, it’s critical to prepare your cabinets before painting them carefully. There may need to be more preparation work because the flat surface of most cabinets makes it difficult for some paints to adhere to them. The cabinets must first be sanded and cleaned with a tack cloth before the majority of paint kinds can be applied.

When choosing the ideal kind of color and finish for the project, also take into account the level of everyday wear and tear your cabinets are subjected to. If compared to bathroom cabinets or cabinetry in low-traffic locations, kitchen cabinets may need a different type of paint or finish. To learn more about colors to be used for cabinets, keep reading.

Do Your Cabinets Need to Be Painted?

When determining whether to paint cabinetry, there are a few things to consider. Painting your cabinets instead of completely replacing them can save you money if they still have some life left in them. However, it’s wise to replace your current cabinetry if it has severe wear or damage.

Even while painting cabinets is far simpler than replacing them totally, the project still takes substantial prep work and meticulous painting techniques to be successful.

If you want faultless and long-lasting results, think about hiring a professional to paint your cabinets. One of the top businesses in this industry, The Cabinets Painter, takes on all types of cabinet painting

tasks. Visit thecabinetspainter.com to learn more.

Types of Paints Used For Cabinet Painting

Anything may be painted, and it seems effortless. Just head down to the hardware store, choose your color, and then head home and apply one or two coats of paint, right?

Cabinet paints must perform a different role than the paints you use for your finger painting activity since different types of paint have other uses.

For instance, since food can quickly get on cabinetry in the kitchen, it must be stain resistant and easy to clean. However, bathroom cabinetry must tolerate high moisture and humidity levels.

What you need to know to choose the best paint for cabinets is provided here.

Oil-Based Paint

If you’re trying to decide which paint would be ideal for your kitchen cabinets, oil-based paints might come to mind immediately because of their durable finish. Paints with an oil base are very simple to clean.

You don’t have to worry about wearing down the paint or dulling the surface if you open a cabinet with greasy or stick-to-your-hands hands. But when painting cabinets, some of the shortcomings of oil-based paints become particularly difficult to overlook.

One drawback of oil-based paint is that, despite applying quickly, it takes a long time—up to 16 hours—to dry between applications. You might have to wait several days for the paint to cure if there is poor airflow.

Many folks don’t want to deal with the inconvenience of keeping cupboards empty while the paint cures in between coats. Your cabinetry may also seem dingy because oil-based paint surfaces can develop a yellow hue over time (particularly in low-light settings).

Latex Water-Based Paint

The most common form of paint available is water-based latex paint, which may be used for various home repair projects. Latex paint releases fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) than oil-based paint, making it a safer option for children and animals. In high-traffic areas, however, latex paint will probably need more touch-ups because it does not last as long.

You must protect the wood first before painting it since latex paint is more susceptible to temperature changes and can shrink as it cures. You may need to sand and clean the surfaces more thoroughly because latex paint is less long-lasting than oil-based paint.

Hybrid Enamel Paint

Oil-based and water-based paint is essentially combined to create hybrid enamel paint. Alkyd resins are still present in mixed enamel paint despite its water base (similar to latex paint) (like oil-based paint). It is a fantastic option for cabinetry since it has a strong and durable finish (similar to how oil-based color dries), but it emits fewer fumes or VOCs and is simpler to clean up.

The strong adhesiveness of this kind results in less preparation and sanding being necessary, which is another significant benefit. Due to its low maintenance requirements, hybrid enamel paint is frequently regarded as the best paint for kitchen cabinets.

How Do You Pick the Best Cabinet Paint Color?

With many possibilities available, picking the perfect cabinet color can be challenging. You will have issues if you rush out to the color store to look at color chips. Instead, you must decide on the color at home while taking into account the other aspects of your cabinets.

Size: When selecting the color for your cabinets, take into account the size of your room. Large rooms can typically accommodate a wide range of cabinet colors. However, design options are more constrained in smaller spaces. When used in a tiny area, dark hues might feel overwhelming and reduce the size of the room.

Style: The style of your cabinets can assist you in choosing the colors that will look the best, whether conventional or modern. Classic hues enhance the appearance of traditional, colonial, and other cabinet types from these unique design eras. The finest colors for these types of cabinetry are creams, whites, and light greys. A more modern cabinet type, particularly one with plain, flat fronts, can accommodate a larger palette of hues.

Light: Hues seem differently in various lighting conditions because some colors reflect light while others absorb it. You should base your decision on the amount of natural light your kitchen receives when choosing a color for your cabinets. Make sure you bring the color chips into the room, hold them at a right angle to the surface of your cabinets, and observe them throughout the day.

Conclusion

You have all the information you need to get your cabinetry in better shape. Decide on the appropriate paint for your home using the information above, then work! Your kitchen may represent your individual style no matter what shade and finish you select, whether it’s a matte blue or a semi-gloss maroon.