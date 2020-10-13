5 Most Common iPhone Problems You Can Fix Yourself – 2020 DIY Guide

iPhone is marketed as the best smartphone you can find in this day and age. We don’t mean to claim that this is not true. But, at the same time, we can say that some problems can appear every now and then.

Similar problems can occur with pretty much any device, especially smartphones. If you ask any iPhone user, you will learn that most of these crashes, bugs, and iPhone boot loops are happening after installing the newest updates.

We are pretty sure that this can be a pretty stressful thing to witness, especially if your phone is a necessary part of your work or lifestyle. However, we can see that some of these problems that happen from time to time can be fixed without too many problems.

Furthermore, you can fix some of them yourself. Many different tools can help you with overcoming these problems. One of these tools that you can use for a wide array of different iPhone’s problems is Dr.Fone. If you are interested in learning more about it, click here.

Anyway, we would like to talk about the complications you can fix all by yourself. Let us take a look at them.

1. iPhone Stuck in a Boot Loop

One of the commonest things that can happen to every iPhone device is to get in a state of continuing boot loop. There are a couple of reasons why this happens, like installing iOS updates, attempting a call, or restoring the device. This means that your device will start rebooting continuously. The home screen will appear, and then it will reboot itself numerous times.

We are pretty sure that this sounds like something you will need to report to the official Apple shop. However, you can easily fix it by using a tool we’ve mentioned above, Dr.Fone. You should do this if you don’t want to experience any kind of data loss in the process. After you’ve restarted your phone, install the software and use its data recovery option. This is a process you can complete in a pretty short time, most likely you will need less than an hour.

2. Battery Life Problems

Without any doubt, every iPhone user will experience some faster battery spending at some point. We are pretty sure that most of the users will immediately think that there is something really bad going on with their battery’s durability. Even though that can be the case sometimes, we would like to say that you fix this problem by yourself. One of the things that can be a pretty big drainage source for your battery is failing to connect to a cellular network.

Thankfully, most of the time, this is not a problem that has hardware as a source. Usually, all of these revolve around some processes that got stuck and they repeat themselves. The result is that your battery is draining much faster than in usual conditions. Before you decided that you want to go to the local store that can help you with these hitches, be sure that you’ve tried everything yourself. Chances are that you can succeed, pretty quickly.

3. The Device is Overheating

Different from many people’s opinion, the iPhone’s complications with overheating are not something that we can consider new. It makes perfect sense to know that devices who are overheating are not in the perfect condition. Thankfully, this is something that can be fixed really easily. Since there are a couple of reasons why your iPhone is so hot that you might think it can explode at any moment, there are two ways you can handle this problem.

The first and most obvious one is that you are in a location where there is too much sunlight and it affects your device. So, in order to fix this problem, you need to change the location and see if this will have a positive effect. The other way you can prevent this from happening is to reset all settings on your device. iPhones can overheat due to the processes that occur in it at the same time. So, closing all of these will make it work properly again.

4. Difficulties with Bluetooth

Issues with Bluetooth are one of the commonest ones you will face if you are an iPhone user. It should be said that this is extremely tricky to resolve. Sometimes, you will just need to wait for some new updates in order to fix it. The first thing that you should try is to click on forget this device and try to reconnect. If this doesn’t result in a positive outcome, then you should try to reset network settings.

It can be said that this problem started to emerge from the release of the iPhone 7 and it continued to be around for the next couple of versions. It should be said that this is a software problem, therefore you will not need to change some of the hardware to fix it. If the process we’ve described doesn’t work, you will need to visit the local Apple official store

5. iPhone Black Screen

There is absolutely nothing that can annoy us more than having a black screen on our iPhone. The screen is not changing whatever you choose to do. That doesn’t mean that you can’t turn on your device. Instead, all the processes are working, but you cannot see any of them. For example. when someone calls, you can hear the ringtone, but you can’t do anything about it.

The reason for this occurrence can be either software and hardware source. But it should be said that most of the time, this problem has its source in software. The process that can provide a solution for this problem is a pretty easy one, and you will absolutely have no difficulties when you try to fix it. The first thing you need to do is to shut down your phone. Then you need to hold and release both volumes up and down buttons. In the end, you need to hold the side button until the screen appears.