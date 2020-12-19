10 Inspiration Ideas For a New Orleans Wedding – 2020 Guide

If you’re thinking about having a destination wedding, one of the locations that’ll provide you with that perfect vintage elegance and feel, New Orleans will be able to deliver with its mesmerizing Victorian houses, the incredible history of the French Quarter, and its creative and lively culture, seen all over the area.

However, organizing a destination wedding can be completely daunting, which is why you might be wondering – what are some of the best things New Orleans has to offer I could choose from? Fortunately for all couples searching for an answer to this question, this article can help. Let’s take a look at some inspirational ideas that you need to include for your wedding:

1. An Outdoor Ceremony at ‘The Hidden Garden’

When you take one look at this mesmerizing, green, and overgrown venue, there is a big possibility that you’ll instantly fall in love with it. It is quite stunning and it will make the entire wedding more unique and special for everyone involved. Now, keep in mind, you’ll be able to decorate it as you want, hence, think about adding your touch to the entire place such as adding green tables or arranging beautiful centerpieces that will tie the area together.

2. Don’t Forget to Offer Program Fans!

Most people that organize weddings in New Orleans completely forget that it can get extremely hot there, which is why you need to ensure that you have fans at your reception! Trust me, you don’t want your guests sweating during your special day. If you want to be different from everybody else, you could choose to create program fans. This will help all of your guests to cool down, but it will also help them with knowing what to expect next during the celebration.

3. Organizing a Parade is a Must in This Place

Is it really a wedding in New Orleans if there isn’t any dancing and parading through the streets? Simply said, it is not, which is why you might want to consider organizing a parade after the ceremony takes place. Keep in mind, you’ll want to have a brass band accompanying you and your guests for that authentic look and feel that you see in movies and TV series, hence, ensure that you find the perfect band.

4. The Signature Cocktails Should Be Included

We already mentioned that it can get quite hot during summer weddings, hence, you should consider offering some tasty and refreshing trademark New Orleans cocktails! Some of the traditional options you can choose from include mint and Sazerac, however, there are other options as well. For the signature cocktails, you’ll probably need a catering company, hence, you should check this list out to see some of the best caterers in New Orleans.

5. Use The Architecture For The Photographs

When you choose to organize a wedding in New Orleans, there is really no reason why you should get mesmerizing backdrops or decorations for your photoshoots. Instead, you can use the mesmerizing streets, houses, squares, and architecture as your backdrop! This won’t only help you with saving cash, but, it will also allow you to have unique and different wedding photos, which is something that you’ll like love later on.

6. It’s All About The Jazz Here

Jazz can be heard and seen all over this place, which is why you should use it as an inspiration and implement some jazz elements into your venue. For example, you can choose to place music sheets under the centerpieces, or you can make the sheets into the aforementioned hand fans. To make the entire decoration more personal, you can even choose to print out sheets that will feature your favorite tunes.

7. Carriages For Your Guests

If you’re getting married at a location that is further than the celebration venue, one of the most interesting, fun, and exciting ways to get your guests there is to hire carriages. Besides getting them where they need to be, it will also allow them to explore and see the beautiful French Quarter, which will certainly be an unforgettable experience for them. You could opt for more traditional carriages, but there are newer models as well.

8. A Vibrant And Colorful Cake

By now, you are probably aware that this place is completely lively and vibrant, which is why you might want to opt for a vibrant and colorful cake. Of course, you might want to match it with your venue and the entire concept, but, you could always choose to be bold with the cake you choose. Hence, consider adding unique, colorful decoration and you could even choose to add a fleur-de-lis which is the official symbol of the state.

9. Opt For a Floral, Vintage Print For The Menus

Forget all about paper menus, instead, you should take inspiration from the entire place and use floral, vintage prints that will provide you with memorable, yet completely beautiful menus. For instance, you can choose to display your menu on a large, wooden slab, something that’ll only add a personal touch to the decoration you choose. Don’t forget, you can always decorate the wooden menu with flowers or string lights.

10. A Soft, Yet Vibrant Color Palette

If you opted for having a soft color palette for your venue, it will certainly create that dreamy and mesmerizing look and feel to the entire event. However, you should be a bit bold and opt for adding a pop of color here and there! For instance, if your bridesmaids are wearing beige dresses, choose to arrange red or yellow flowers as their accent pieces. This will certainly provide you with that boho feel you might be searching for, so, do not forget to add a few bold colors to make everything more interesting.

Conclusion

Organizing a wedding in New Orleans can be completely daunting, especially since it might be a destination wedding. However, with all the aforementioned ideas, you can make the entire organization process easier, less time-consuming, and more importantly, less stressful for everyone involved.

So, now that you what makes an authentic New Orleans wedding, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, you might want to start browsing the Internet for different bands, venues, and caterers in order to find the ones that will suit your needs and requirements.