Human Hair Wigs vs Synthetic Hair Wigs – Which is Better? – 2021 Guide

Wigs have been gaining popularity each day. Maybe you have noticed hair loss, and you feel ashamed of it. On the other hand, maybe you just want to change your look for a few days and make a wow effect when you enter any room?! Whatever your deal is, a good wig can solve your problems. Yet, you’re not sure which one is better, the one made of human hair or synthetic hair? You will be given a full guide here, and you will be able to choose which one you want.

What is the main difference between a human and a synthetic hair wig?

The main difference between these two is the origin of the hair used to make them. One of the major misconceptions regarding synthetic and natural wigs is related to their quality.

The ones made of natural hair are made, as its name suggests, of real kind, which can be of different origins, so their advantage is the possibility of styling and dyeing, while those made of synthetic fabric or more precisely those made of synthetic fiber cannot be styled and cannot be dyed.

The most common choice for beginners is a natural one, due to the belief that such a wig looks far more realistic than the one made of synthetic material. Is that really so? On the other hand, with the development of technology and innovation in the production of synthetic fiber ones, the impression that these leave can be completely realistic, as if it were real hair.

Easy maintenance and more affordable prices make them an increasingly popular choice for more experienced users in this field.

Different wigs require different care

Synthetic wigs are becoming popular nowadays, especially if you don’t plan on using them for the rest of your life. In that case, you may reconsider the decision. Synthetics are available in many authentic colors. The effect of the synthetic fiber ensures that the hair retains its original shape even after washing. However, despite its optical similarity, synthetic does not have the same properties as human hair.

For example, it is sensitive to heat and therefore cannot be styled with a hairdryer, curlers, or a straightener. A synthetic fiber wig has different washing needs than a real one, and it needs to be washed accordingly. You may find the information you need on the brand’s declaration, which includes a full description of how to care for it.

What about natural wigs?

Natural hair ones, on the other hand, need to be cared for in the same way as actual hair does. Shampoos and conditioners for natural hair are enriched with proteins and various additives that nourish natural fibers. Nevertheless, the structure of synthetic is completely different, so shampoos for natural hair can damage it. For that reason, the products for the usual care of natural hair are not suitable for synthetics.

Different features

The interior part of synthetic wigs (also known as under caps), and which are designed for people who are experiencing hair loss, is comprised of high-quality materials, reducing the risk of scalp irritation. They are made with a sewing system on a stretchy material, allowing the scalp to breathe and adapt to it. Depending on the model, the parting and the area around the forehead can be made on a fabric, the so-called lace, which creates the effect of hair growth from the scalp, giving you a dash of a natural look.

If you’re worried that the one you choose won’t fit, now is the time to stop worrying. Each has a size adjustment part on the inside that allows you to easily adjust the size. It takes a few moments to do; after adjusting it, you’re good to go!

Natural wigs are made of human hair from different parts of the world. So far, humankind originating from Europe is the most wanted, since it is considered to be the highest-quality hair for making these. Hair pigmentation is suitable for coloring, it is easy to style, and it feels the most comfortable on the head. However, these are way more expensive, and origins and fibers determine the price.

Things to consider before buying a wig

If your budget is limited, a synthetic wig is the absolute best solution, thanks to sophisticated techniques that make the quality of the hair practically the same as natural wigs. The prices of natural ones are quite high, and such prices are often not justified. If money is not an issue, and you want to be able to change your hairstyle and hair color, a natural kind one can be your choice.

However, you should keep in mind that such are subjected to external influences, as well as that the daily care of this type of wig is extremely important. Also, you may want to consider consulting with a hairdresser who could be able to handle this type properly. This type of it must be maintained in a special way, such as washing and blow-drying, identical to the hair.

Which one is better?

People have their preferences and what is good for one person, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good for the other. Hence, depending on your preference, you should decide on your own which is better. If you have found your model in the fancied color and want a modern hairstyle with easy maintenance, then a synthetic wig is a better choice for you. Thanks to the lower price, you can choose various models, for days when you want a different look. On the other hand, human hair wigs are made to last long. Even though they are a little bit over your budget, you may want to consider them.

