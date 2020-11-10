How To Juggle LSAT Prep With Work And School

Have you already begun studying for your LSAT? If you’re working part-time or full-time, the hours needed for your LSAT test prep might not fit that easily in a busy schedule. However, if you’re still searching for an LSAT prep book then best head over to ExamGenius. They have listed down the best LSAT Prep Books for you with complete details and buying guide. In this article, we’ll give In this article, we’ll give you a few tips about how to make yourself more productive while studying for the test. Remember, most law schools take the LSAT result scores very seriously during their process of admitting new students, so take notice of our tips for more productive studying.

Stop Procrastinating

Let’s face it, when dealing with a difficult task, we all tend to procrastinate. This might come in the form of different activities – playing video games, using social media, or even reading and watching TV. You should start considering all these activities a waste of precious time while you’re studying for your LSAT. Remember, you can always binge-watch that TV series you’ve been wanting to check out or play that game you just bought for your laptop after you finish this test. Before your LSAT time is of the essence, so use it wisely and do not waste any of your available time not studying.

Start Early, Finish Strong

If you are already working a part-time or full-time job, the number of hours you need for your LSAT test prep will have to be stretched further apart. So, you need to start your prep quite early on your studies. We recommend that you start your test prep in a minimum of three months, although the ideal is six months before. This way, you can use your free time during your work or school week to get ready for your exam and not have to cram all your studying in a few weeks, because we all know that’s not really going to work. The sooner you start, the more free time your schedule will have.

If the ideal is to study for 15 hours a week, then if you have six months you can do less hours a week and still be prepared. On the other hand, your last weeks of LSAT test prep should be the more intense ones, so be willing to commit very thoroughly to your goals and lock yourself inside for studying in the last two to three weeks.

Avoid Distractions and Keep a Study Schedule

Especially if working full-time, you probably won’t have a lot of time to study for your LSAT if you keep accepting all those invitations to go out with friends. Let them know in advance you are going to be busy and won’t be able to go out. This way, you’ll prevent hangovers which might keep you from working hard on your LSAT test prep, and you’ll have all evenings to yourself. Some people say that studying is better in the early morning and some prefer to do it at night, so it will depend highly on which time of the day is better for you to design your schedule.

Try to study at least 5 or 6 hours every Saturday and divide the rest of your studying across your week, according to the times when you feel the most awake and well-rested. If your job or school schedule allows you to study for long periods during the week, the better, but be prepared to give up a lot of outside activities for the next few months.

You can also consider finding an LSAT test prep tutor to help you with your studies. For more details check tutorthepeople.com. Tutoring sessions have the benefit of helping to keep you accountable as well as help you if you get stuck. They are easy to incorporate into your study schedule and will allow you to make the most of your time between work or classes.

We hope you find these tips for your LSAT test prep useful. We also wish you good luck on your endeavors. If you work hard, nothing can stop you!

According to Exam Cave, it’s best to aim for a score above 160 to gain an edge when it comes to applying to top-tier and competitive law schools.