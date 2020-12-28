How to Invent Something in 9 Easy Steps?

It is said that everything you can think of already exists in the world, but every day we notice things missing in our lives and items that would make our days easier and better. When you notice that something is missing, this is an amazing opportunity for you to become an inventor and produce items that people could benefit from. Getting from an idea to a real product may seem like an impossible thing to do, but we are here to tell you that you can easily create something new and patent it. Continue reading if you want to know how to invent something in a few easy steps that could bring you a lot of profits, and that could make the world a better place.

1. Think of ideas

The first thing you want to do if you want to invent something is to think of ideas that would work in the current world. The easiest way to do this is to think about the items people need, but they don’t have. No matter if it is a beauty product, something for the kitchen, or a device or gadget of any kind, you just need to find a thing that people would want and need.

Write down those ideas, and don’t worry about putting too many details. Know that this is not something you can figure out in a day, so give yourself time.

2. Decide on the one that you like the best

Once you have a list of things that the world needs, sit down, and think which one would be the most needed one. Cross things off of your list, and try to get down to 3 ideas maximum. If possible, choose the one you like the best, but even if you cannot decide on one, it’s not too bad at this stage. Know that with the next steps, you may need to go back to the drawing board, so always have a plan B and even a plan C.

3. Research to see if it has already been patented

When you have a good idea of which product or invention you like the best, sit down, and research it. The great thing about today’s technology is that you can easily find information online on everything, so you can easily figure out if that product already exists.

Check stores that could have something that matches the description of your invention, and you can also check the Patent and Trademark Depository Library in your area. This is extremely important to do because you don’t want to end up inventing something that already exists. In case you can find a product similar to yours, go back to the drawing board, and research the next item until you cannot find any matches.

One thing you need to remember is that even if you invent something that already exists, your invention must improve the already existing item, or add new features to it.

4. Document everything

During the whole process, you will need to document all the steps, starting from the draft version, up to the research, and even your thought process.

The easiest way to show that you are the inventor of the product and that you are not stealing someone else’s idea is to have proper documentation. No matter if we are talking about the brainstorming or the prototype, you need to have proof.

5. Reach out to professionals

This is a complex process, and it is definitely not an easy one. If it is your first time creating a new item, you may need to reach out to the professionals and ask for help. According to azbigmedia, services like Invent Help can help inventors gain access to resources, get support from experts, and get help when it comes to patenting, prototype, and even with the application process.

In addition to this, you may want to reach out to an attorney who specializes in this field, so you can make sure that you won’t miss or forget anything.

6. Get an application

Once you have the draft version of your invention, and once you fill in all the details, the next step is to get an application and file for a patent. Note that for this part you will need to summarize all of your information and you should get a provisional patent application.

Depending on the type of your invention, and the place where you live, the whole thing will cost between 50 and 300 dollars. This process will ensure that no one will be able to steal your idea or patent it before you do.

7. Create the prototype

For the next step, you will need to create the prototype. Note that in some cases you won’t be required to present a prototype, but it is better to check this out depending on your idea and the exact field.

In case you cannot create the prototype on your own, if you don’t have the materials or equipment needed, you can collaborate with a company or a service that will custom made the item for you depending on your needs and your idea.

8. Don’t forget about the presentation

Once everything is done, once you have your product in your hands and you have been approved for the patent, the next step is to create a presentation that you can show to manufacturers and potential buyers of your item.

The presentation needs to be professional, precise and it should contain all the details about your item, and why people would need it. In this part, you need to sell your idea and make people understand why investing in it would be the right choice.

9. Start producing your invention

After you find the right manufacturing company or investors, it is time to start mass-producing your new product. Note that you may start with small quantities and you will need to work on the marketing and getting people to purchase your item, device, or product.

The whole process will take time, and at some moments it may seem like something that’s too difficult, but know that it is all going to be worth it.

Being successful does not happen overnight and you need to work hard to get to your desired goal. If you notice that the world is missing something, don’t wait for other people to notice that as well. Being an inventor is not easy, but it is also not as complicated as many people think it is. Know that you can always get help from professionals, and you can easily make your dream come true.