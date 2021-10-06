6 Tools How to Improve Your Business English Language

Each of us strives to have a higher level of English than we have now. Usually every day we have a lot of things that need to be tackled urgently, and we can not find time for learning a language. Yet we must assure you that even the busiest person in the world can find time in their schedule to practice English.



We are very lucky because each of us has access to the Internet, which gives many learning opportunities. You can take an online course, or download an application, and learn new words anywhere and anytime – even on the way to work or over a cup of coffee. English learning apps for iOS and Android will help you with this.

Necessary Tools to Improve Your Business English

Today, English is one of the necessary tools for business processes and operations. And is one of the keys to a successful business. Learning English online is a great opportunity to improve all your knowledge without being tied to any place.

Learning English for business online is necessary, above all, for those who want to overcome their language barrier but are tired of learning dry grammar and boring rules, or simply do not have the opportunity to take an offline class. While you are working on your English, try and improve:

• Language and speech competence;

• Communication skills;

• Skills in resolving conflict situations, negotiating, increasing motivation.

Also, if you decide to take English courses, choose ones with an interactive learning component. In order not to worry about how to learn English properly online, you can enroll in courses that offer distance learning, use an online learning platform, a convenient application, or an online textbook that is constantly updated. The most effective model of online learning is “inverted classes”. Before class, you get acquainted with grammar rules and new vocabulary at home, and after that you practice the material collectively in class. This makes it much easier to understand and remember what you have learned.

Instead of offering plain lectures, such classes practice more interactive learning – you will talk a lot, including in pairs and groups.

Here are some tips for learning English:

• The optimal number of English lessons is two or three per week. If you practice English every other day, you will not forget the material and get tired. Try not to miss classes or, if you miss them, practice at home.

• Subscribe to English language channels on social networks. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter offer a lot of interesting material in English – you can follow Instagram accounts of Hollywood actors, Twitter entrepreneurs like Bill Gates or Elon Musk, writers like Stephen King, politicians like Donald Trump, and so on.

• Do not burden yourself with bulky tasks. It will be useful for you to do a couple of exercises on an interactive platform and/or a short test to consolidate the material you have just completed.

• The ideal formula is regular studying plus additional English practice. For example, conversation clubs on the business of the future, daily exercises in language learning applications (Duolingo, Quizlet, Kahoot), or watching movies, TV series, talk shows exclusively in English (with original subtitles, if needed).

• Can’t remember a new word? Make it a password for your mobile phone. So you are guaranteed to learn it, as there will be no other choice. You should change the word once or twice a week. You may not learn many words, but they will stay in your head for a while. Furthermore, you will remember their meaning and spelling forever, and you will use them in your speech.

If you are only starting to work on your business English, but need it for your work or study right away, heck out TranslationReport – they will help you discover some good translators that will tackle your tasks while you learn.

Here is our list of the best solutions for learning business English:

• Apps which contains videos from TED talks. Listening to speeches is an excellent language practice, especially if you choose a topic you are curious about. You can turn on English subtitles for better understanding. Try watching a video daily, learn something new and develop your perception of English by ear.

• Free Books & Audiobooks/My books. There are different applications for Android and iOS users, so everyone can enjoy some great books. Such applications are recommended for those who have already reached the level of Upper-Intermediate or Advanced.

• Castbox is an application with a podcast by category. Most of them are in English. You can choose a topic that you are interested in and improve your English even if you are busy with something else.

• The best programs for learning English are hard to list without mentioning the Words service. This resource was acknowledged by Apple, calling it the best new platform. This application is ideal for learning English words and expanding vocabulary. It has about 40,000 words and 330 lessons. The main advantages of the program are the ability to work offline and create lessons yourself.

• Wordbit is specially designed for those who constantly postpone learning and do not find the motivation to learn English on a smartphone, even for five minutes a day. This program will not leave you a choice, because it will take over your screen. • To enter the smartphone, you will first need to perform a mini-task. it will only take a couple of seconds, which will in total lead to several tens or hundreds of exercises per day and constant practice.

• BBC Learning English is a British language learning application. The material is divided into lessons. In them, you can read or listen to the text, master grammar, and then take tests. The great feature of this application is that lessons are being added to it every day.

Master The Language

This article contains six applications for elevating your business English skills. If you want to learn swiftly and effectively, you need to include regular small lessons into your schedule and practice at least every other day – learn new words, grammar, practice listening and speaking, and so on. Make an effort, and it will pay off big time!